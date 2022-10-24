Streaming Now: Four More Shots Please and Tripling Back with Their 3rd Seasons in Time for Diwali

Four More Shots Please! and Tripling, two of the most successful Indian web series, are back with their respective third seasons for the Diwali weekend. Featuring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, Four More Shots Please! is a celebration of the life, choices and freedom of these four women. Slice of life dramedy Tripling is back with the three siblings, played by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, and new issues in their lives that lead to dramatic yet hilarious situations.

If you are in the mood for something serious and sci-fi, The Peripheral starring Chloe Moretz is just the thing for you this week. Here are more details on the new releases on OTT this week.

Four More Shots Please! Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Emmy-nominated Amazon Original Four More Shots Please! Season 3 brings back to the screens the lives of four flawsome women, Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Damini (Sayani Gupta), Sidhi (Maanvi Gagroo) and Umang (Bani J). The new season will pick up the story from where the second season ended, bringing back the tales of four unapologetic, uninhibited, free-spirited women who live, love, blunder and discover what continues to make them tick through everlasting friendship, set against the cosmopolitan city of Mumbai. Actors Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh and Samir Kochhar reprise their respective roles, whereas Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh join the ensemble cast this season. Directed by Joyeeta Patpatia and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, watch the well-acclaimed r drama series exclusively on Prime Video from 21st October.

Tripling Season 3 (ZEE5)

After receiving immense love and appreciation for the prequels from fans and critics alike, the slice of life dramedy returns with its highly anticipated new season consisting of 5 episodes. This season of Tripling centres around the news of Charu and Chinmay (the parents) separating, forces the siblings – Chandan, Chanchal & Chitwan to go on a new adventure – this time back to their paternal home in the hills. And this time, the siblings are joined by their equally eccentric parents in a series of smaller family adventures, while grappling with the threat of losing their family and their home.

Produced by Arunabh Kumar of TVF fame, this season is directed by Neeraj Udhwani; the story is by Arunabh Kumar and Sumeet Vyas; the screenplay is by Sumeet Vyas and the dialogues are by Sumeet Vyas and Abbas Dalal. With crackling chemistry and power-packed performances by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunal Roy Kapur, the light-hearted family drama is streaming now on ZEE5.

The Peripheral (Amazon Prime Video)

The Peripheral is a sci-fi drama series that revolves around Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future; until the future comes calling for her. The series is based on William Gibson’s novel of the same name. Featuring Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, and Austin Rising in pivotal roles, the series will started streaming on Prime Video from 21st October, with a new episode dropping every Friday until the season finale on December 9, 2022.

The Barbarian S2 (Netflix)

Netflix’s popular series Barbarian is all set to release its season 2 this weekend. The series takes place during the Roman occupation of Magna Germania in 9 A.D. when the oppressed Germanic tribes came together to halt the Roman Empire’s advancement. The second season of the show will follow the six-episode format of the first season and will star Laurence Rupp, Jeanne Goursaud, and David Schütter in the lead.

The Serpent Queen (Lionsgate Play)

Based on the book Catherine de Medici, the drama series features Samantha Morton as an orphaned Italian teenager Catherine de Medici who is married into the 16th-century French court, expected to bring a fortune in dowry and produce many heirs. She soon discovers that her husband is in love with an older woman, her dowry is unpaid and conceiving is more difficult than she thought. Yet armed with only her intelligence and determination, she manages to keep her marriage alive and master the blood sport that is the monarchy, ultimately ruling France for 50 years.

