Streaming Now: Four More Shots Please is Bolder in Season 2, Vir Das is a Murderous Comedian in Hasmukh

Four More Shots Please Season 1 got a lot of love from binge-watchers, but not without its share of criticism as well. The story of four women from different walks of life, trying to sort out their lives and fighting for the choices they make, did strike a chord with many. Season 2 looks like a more glamorous, fun and definitely bolder version of the series.

While Four More Shots Please is a more upbeat offering on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix is getting into dark comedy zone with Hasmukh, starring Vir Das as a comedian with a penchant for murder. The stand-up comic is back to acting with this project, and it seems something totally up his alley.

There's more that you can add to your quarantine watchlist this week.

NEXT (Lionsgate Play)



Nicolas Cage starrer sci-fi action thriller film NEXT’s India digital premiere happened on Lionsgate Play. NEXT is directed by Lee Tamahori and also stars Julianne Moore and Jessica Biel. The film tells the story of Cris Johnson, a small-time magician based in Las Vegas, who has limited precognition; his ability allows him to see into the very immediate future. His gift makes him a target not only of a highly motivated and heavily armed group of terrorists, but also wanted by the FBI to help them fight those same terrorists.

Hasmukh (Netflix)



Netflix's latest series Hasmukh traces the journey of an ambitious comedian played by Vir Das from the small town of Saharanpur and has the dream to make the world laugh. On the path to becoming a great comedian, he discovers - while he is great at writing, his comic timing couldn't be worse. His only goal becomes to prove to his mentor and the town’s biggest comedian - Gulati, played by Manoj Pahwa that he can be the best and is ready to put in whatever it takes, quite literally.

Four More Shots Please S2 (Amazon Prime Video)



The four best friends are back in the second season of Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please! The new season follows Damini, Umang, Siddhi and Anjana yet again as they journey through new mistakes and fiercely conquer problems that come their way while choosing themselves over society's expectations. The original cast members – including Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo – return, with the addition of some new faces. The witty, warm, funny and bold second season of the show kicks off in the city of Istanbul, marking a reunion of the unapologetically flawed women, who again, land straight in the thick of each others’ lives.

One World: Together at Home (SonyLiv)



Launched by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization, 'One World: Together at Home' will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the 'One World: Together At Home' broadcast special will include performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.



‘One World: Together at Home’ -- a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic – will be live streamed on SonyLIV at 5.30am with a repeat at 8pm on April 19.

MasterChef Australia Season 12 (Disney+ Hotstar Premium)



Now in its 12th season, the show comes to India as a treat for everyone trying to up their culinary knowledge or simply looking for feel-good entertainment in this time of social distancing. MasterChef Australia has transformed the way people watch food shows, inspiring many to don chef hats and bring international style cooking closer home. The latest season MasterChef Australia: Back To Win will showcase familiar faces as 24 former contestants take to the kitchen floor for the biggest opportunity of their lives.

