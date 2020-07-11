Streaming Now: From Breathe Into The Shadows to Undekhi and Maafia, It’s All About Thrillers This Week

A number of Indian original thrillers have dropped on various streaming platforms this week. While the Breathe: Into The Shadows is a psychological thriller with the kidnapping of a girl as the focal point, Undekhi is developed around the murder of a cop in the Sunderbans. Maafia is another thriller series which makes the experience of the board game come alive for a bunch of friends.

In international titles, Charlize Theron is leading a group of immortal warriors in The Old Guard, while Cate Blanchett explores the plight of refugees in an Australian immigration detention center.



Here are more details on this week's recommended titles.

Breathe: Into The Shadows (Amazon Prime Video)



Marking Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut, Breathe: Into the Shadows is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The new chapter narrates a tale of a 6-year old girl kidnapped by a mysterious masked man, who demands an unusual ransom. To save his daughter, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) must kill someone. Meanwhile, Amit Sadh reprises the role of Kabir Sawant whose journey continues in the hostile environment of the Delhi crime branch. Lies, deceit and mind games begin when Kabir is given charge of the investigation, and meets Avinash. The question is, how far will Avinash go to his save his daughter?

Maafia (ZEE5)



The show is based on the popular social deduction board game Mafia. Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show features Namit Das, Tanmay Dhanania, Isha M Saha, Anindita Bose and Madhurima Roy in pivotal roles. They star as a group of friends who head out to a dark jungle for a reunion. The bunch starts playing the social deduction game called Mafia, but the game affects the lives of six players in reality. It takes on a very real approach when a move during a friendly game turns into a real murder.

Undekhi (SonyLiv)



Undekhi centers on the murder of a policeman in the Sunderbans. The DSP of the area, Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) is on the lookout for two tribal girls, the prime suspects in the case, but they have fled to Manali. The crime thriller pits the police officer against an ostentatious family in Manali that seeks to get away with murder. Directed by Ashish R. Shukla, it features an ensemble cast of talented actors - Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankur Rathee, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Abhishek Chauhan, Ayn Zoya, Apeksha Porwal and Sayandeep Sen. The dialogues have been penned by the versatile Varun Badola.

The Old Guard (Netflix)



Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed film that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

Stateless (Netflix)



Co-created by Cate Blanchett, Tony Ayres, and Elise McCredle, the new Netflix limited series draws inspiration from the life of Cornelia Rau, a former flight attendant whose 10-month imprisonment in an Australian immigration detention center sparked national debate down under. The series centres on four strangers in the immigration detention centre in the Australian desert - an airline hostess escaping a suburban cult, an Afghan refugee fleeing persecution, a young Australian father escaping a dead-end job and a bureaucrat caught up in a national scandal. When their lives intersect they are pushed to the brink of sanity, yet unlikely and profound emotional connections are made amongst the group.