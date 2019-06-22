Streaming Now: George Clooney's Money Monster, Indian Adaptation of The Office Dropping This Week

Hotstar has been airing remakes of a number of American, British and even Israeli shows. The latest addition to their remade content is The Office, an Indian adaptation of the the multi-award-winning comedy series presented in a hilarious documentary-style. You'll see some popular comic faces in the Hindi remake, which has been given an Indian context.

The other title to look forward to on Netflix is the film Money Monster, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney. The hostage thriller directed by Jodie Foster got mixed reviews upon its release in 2016, but Clooney's performance was largely praised.

Money Monster (Netflix)

A scandal erupts when the host of an investing show is taken hostage on live TV by a regular man who lost everything after heeding his advice. As a classic hostage thriller, Money Monster is one successful work. Every minute is tense and keeps your eyes glued to the screen. It has excellent performances, a unique script, and a satisfying yet saddening storyline. George Clooney gives an outstanding performance and Julia Roberts as Patty delivers an influential role.

The Office (Hotstar)

The popular British and American show The Office has been adapted for Indian viewers. The Indian version, written by Chirag Mahabal, Arshad Syed, Shruti Madan, Adhir Bhatt and Sumit Roy, is directed by Debbie Rao, Rohan Sippy and Bumpy. The Office, is about Jagdeep Chaddha, becomes the boss of the paper Company Wilkins Chawla, in Delhi. It will star Mukul Chaddha, Gopal Dutt, Sayandeep Sengutpa, Samridhi Diwan, Gauhar Khan, Mallika Dua, Priyanka Trehan and Gavin Methalaka, and will stream on Hotstar from June 28.

Tales of the City Season 1 (Netflix)

The original Tales of the City series is coming to Netflix on June 28. Netflix recently rebooted the show decades after the original airings, to retell the novel series of the same name by Armistead Maupin. Now the original is coming to the streaming giant as well. "In 1976, naive Mary Ann Singleton moves to San Francisco and finds a new family in her bohemian landlady and the eclectic residents at 28 Barbary Lane," read Netflix's description of the 1993 show, that's going to air this week. The show was groundbreaking at the time in the sense that it received enormous amounts of backlash given its LGBT themes featured throughout.

Shaft (Netflix)

Shaft is a 2019 American action comedy film directed by Tim Story and written by Kenya Barris and Alex Barnow. The film stars Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie Usher, and Richard Roundtree. It is the fifth film in the Shaft film series and a sequel to the 2000 film with the same title. The original Shaft that released in 2000 was widely appreciated, which the 2019 film failed to achieve. But Samuel L Jackson fans can definitely watch and decide for themselves.

Instant Hotel Season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix Original series Instant Hotel will return with a few, big changes to the classic format. The show, which features instant hotel owners — similar to an Airbnb — competing among other owners to have the best hotel, premiered its first season on Netflix in 2017. The instant hotel locations are scattered throughout Australia. Season 1 gave viewers a diverse look at locations, from an American 50s theme in the middle of nowhere, to a beach oases, a city abode and even an instant hotel on a river.

