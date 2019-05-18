Streaming Now: Get Nostalgic with Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji on Amazon Prime

Shah Rukh Khan made his acting debut with TV series Fauji, which aired on DD National in 1989. Though he found fame in showbiz much later, the show is well-known as the beginning of the superstar’s career. Fauji is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.At the age of 50, Renée Zellweger is getting her own spooky Netflix limited series. In What/If, Zellweger plays a mysterious tech investor who offers aspiring people lectures on the risks that come with greatness. She also makes indecent proposals to newlyweds in exchange for her help to further their business. It will be interesting to see the Bridget Jones star to transform into this shrewd businesswoman, before she takes on the adorable role of Judy Garland in the Hollywood actress' biopic.Here are this week's recommendations from titles streaming on various OTT platforms.For those who have been hearing about Shah Rukh Khan's showbiz debut with a TV series, and always wondered what was he like when the actor was starting out in his career, here's your chance to watch the now superstar as a wide-eyed newcomer taking baby steps in acting. Fauji followed the training of an Indian Army commando regiment and aired on DD National in 1989. Amazon Prime Video has brought the show back on a streaming platform now, so you can watch how a young actor caught the nation’s attention with his deep dimples, unruly hair, brown eyes and a remarkable screen presence.Filmmaker Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is an ingenious amalgamation of martial arts and a man who does not feel pain, origins of which, the director says, lies in his curiosity to know more. The film chronicles the story of a young man born without pain receptors who longs to defeat 100 opponents in a kumite tournament. From chopsocky Hong Kong martial arts movies to campy Bollywood of the '70s and '80s, Bala pours his adoration for the cinema he grew up on into this irreverent tribute.ZEE5's next original web series is adapted from the bestselling book Skyfire by author Aroon Raman. It is being said that the eight-episode show is a first-of-its-kind sci-fi thriller in the Indian OTT space. It highlights the ecological disruption created by man and the aftermath humanity will face in the form of natural calamities. Starring Prateik Babbar, Sonal Chauhan, Jisshu Sengupta, Jatin Goswami, and Shataf Figar, it deals with the poignant issue of the deteriorating weather conditions today and highlights how #EndIsNear.In her first major recurring role in a TV series, Bridget Jones star Renée Zellweger is leading the cast in the Netflix anthology thriller series What/If. The series explores the ripple effects of "what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things". Each season deals with a different morality tale and hinges on "the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life". The first season follows a Renée's Anne, a mysterious benefactor who serves up a "lucrative, but dubious offer to a cash-strapped pair of San Francisco newlyweds" who are tempted into unspeakable acts with the promise of financial gain.Directed by Richard Shepard, this horror thriller stars Get Out actress Allison Williams. From 2012 to 2017, the pair collaborated on Lena Dunham's Girls, as Shepard directed 12 episodes of the HBO series. Last September, The Perfection premiered at Fantastic Fest and was then acquired by Netflix. In The Perfection, Williams stars as a musical prodigy named Charlotte. The narrative takes a dark turn when Charlotte confronts the new star musician at her former school. Netflix describes The Perfection as "overflowing with dizzying horror and sly dark humour".