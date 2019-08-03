Streaming Now: Get Ready for a Thrilling Ride with ALTBalaji's Boss, ZEE5's Barot House

Karan Singh Grover, who shot to fame with the TV show Dill Mill Gaye, is back on television as well as the digital space, thanks to Ekta Kapoor. Ekta, who cast him as the new Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has also made a web series with the actor in the lead. Boss, also starring Chak De fame Sagarika Ghatge, is streaming on ALTBalaji.

Amit Sadh is unleashing an unseen side of him in ZEE5's new movie Barot House. While Boss is supposed to be a fun thriller, the subject of Barot House is rather grim. Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnis star in this mystery thriller as members of a family which suffers a terrible tragedy.

Keep reading for more on these and other new titles you can binge watch this week.

Boss (Alt Balaji)

Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge are making their digital debut with ALTBalaji's mystery thriller Boss - Baap of Special Services. The Ekta Kapoor-produced show has Sagarika play a crime branch officer, while Karan channels his playboy self once again as he goes head-to-head with her in this fun thriller. Karan is apparently a con artist in the series who pretends to be Sudhir Kohli. The mystery thriller unravels the story of a con artist operating in the northern belt of India who crosses path with a cop under unusual circumstances.

Barot House (ZEE5)

The trailer of this ZEE5 Original gave us a sneak peek into a rather disturbing thriller revolving around a once happy family. Amit Sadh and Manjari Fadnis star in this Hindi movie as a couple with three beautiful children. Their happiness, however, is short-lived after their daughter gets brutally killed and is found dead under mysterious circumstances in the house. The loss of their little girl changes the lives of this family, as each of its members reacts in their own way to the tragedy.

Badla (Netflix)

There is one more thriller that you can watch this week - big screen's Badla will be available on Netflix this week. Naina (Taapsee Pannu), a successful entrepreneur and a married woman, gets caught in a web of accusations when her lover is found dead. She then hires a reputable lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) and together they begin to work on the case. Directed by Kahaani's Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is an official remake of the gripping Spanish whodunit The Invisible Guest.

A Black Lady Sketch Show (Hotstar Premium)

HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show invites viewers into uncharted territory. The series, created by Robin Thede and co-executive produced by Issa Rae, boasts a rarity for TV - a cast, writers room and director (Dime Davis) comprised entirely of black women. The Hollywood Reporter, in its review of the show, called the series "a funny, provocative, consistently high-energy offering" and "a revolution". Joining Thede in the core cast are Ashley Nicole Black, Quinta Brunson and Gabrielle Dennis.

Otherhood (Netflix)

Angela Bassett, Patricia Arquette and Felicity Huffman star as moms Carol, Gillian and Helen, who pay a surprise visit to their sons in Manhattan after they don't even bother to call on Mother's Day. The dramedy is directed and co-written by former Sex and the City and Modern Family executive producer Cindy Chupack. “This is about a deep female friendship between three women… The women need to figure out who they are in this stage beyond motherhood - otherhood - which might be a beginning rather than an ending,” Chupack says.

We will be back next week with more suggestions for your watchlist.

