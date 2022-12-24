Streaming Now: Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery, Pitchers 2, Emily In Paris Season 3

Christmas weekend is chock-a-block with new exciting releases on OTT platforms, which you can watch. Netflix has dropped a bunch of new things - the Daniel Craig starrer Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, season 3 of Emily In Paris and will be releasing The Witcher: Blood Origin on Christmas Day.

Hindi movie Thank God also has had its digital premiere this weekend. Season 2 of the web series Kathmandu Connection and Pitchers are out, too. Here are more details on the new OTT releases this week.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

It is a mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman. It is the sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as master detective Benoit Blanc as he takes on a new case. During the COVID-19 pandemic, detective Benoit Blanc is hired by Helen Brand (Janelle Monáe) to investigate the death of her twin sister, Cassandra “Andi" Brand.

The ensemble cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Additionally, Ethan Hawke briefly appears as Miles’s assistant, Hugh Grant cameos as Phillip, Blanc’s domestic partner, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt voices Miles’s clock, the Hourly Dong. Several celebrities make cameo appearances as themselves.

Emily In Paris 3 (Netflix)

Created by Darren Star, the series stars Lilly Collins as the titular character of an American marketing executive who is forced to go work in Paris and how she comes to love it. In this season, the big question is whether Emily will stay in Paris or return to Chicago. Emily is so conflicted about whether to join Sylvie at her new firm or stay with old boss Madeline that she somehow ends up working for both, which can never end well. She also still has feelings for the French chef Gabriel, but for now has chosen Alfie. Emily’s friend Mindy (Ashley Park) is also caught between two men who like her. There is a fabulous French cover of Lady Gaga’s song from A Star in Born, so definitely watch out for that.

Kathmandu Connection Season 2 (SonyLIV)

Amit Sial starrer first season of Kathmandu Connection was all about the cat and mouse chase between a vitiated cop and a slick gangster in the backdrop of the 1993 bomb. The second season only takes it a notch higher. The second season picks up five years after the events of the preceding season. Shivani Bhatnagar (played by Aksha Pardasany) is now stationed somewhere in London working as a Page 3 journalist. Shravan Mishra (played by Anurag Arora) has been alleviated to the rank of a senior police officer. Sunny (played by Anshumaan Pushkar) remains incarcerated and is still awaiting to clear his name from the Bombay Blasts but is targeted by his arch-nemisis Wajid (played by Prashant Narayanan). Samarth Kaushik (played by Amit Sial) has been dishonourably discharged from his duties and is leading a life in the shadows.

Thank God (Amazon Prime Video)

Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar, released in theatres on Diwali. It is out now on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film revolves around an accident that claims the life of a self-centred real estate agent (Sidharth) who is deeply in debt. God suddenly shows up in front of him and says that from now on, he must participate in a ‘Game of Life.’ If he wins, he will be returned to Earth, or else he will be damned to hell.

Pitchers Season 2 (ZEE5 and TVF)

Pitchers Season 2 is a continuation of the season 1 story that sees four hard-working individuals aspiring to establish their start-up company. The series has already got a fan base who appreciated and loved the four friends - Naveen Kasturia (Naveen Bansal), Arunabh Kumar (Yogi), Jitendra Kumar (Jeetu) and Abhay Mahajan (Mandal).

Jeetu is missing from the second season. A new addition is made to the team, Ridhi Dogra. The show is now returning after a long gap of 7 years and this time around, we meet the Pitchers 2.5 years after their tech start-up was founded.

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix)

A prequel to Henry Cavill starring The Witcher, The Witcher: Blood Origin is based 1200 years prior and, according to the trailer shows the “Elven Golden Era”. It is a limited series of 4 episodes dropping on December 25. Viewers will meet the heroes who laid the foundation for the monster killers we know along with the backstories for other plot points in the original series. There’s an overarching prophecy and a motley crew of seven chosen ones who must band together with a common goal. Star cast includes Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Michelle Yeoh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here