Streaming Now: Go Monster Hunting with Netflix’s The Witcher, Watch Out for Rangbaaz Phirse on ZEE5

It's holiday season, but pardon me for not having a very cheerful watchlist to recommend for you. There are a bunch of Christmas movies on Netflix, but nothing worth a mention, if you ask me. Instead, I have a bunch of adventurous and thrilling titles you should check out this week. And with stellar cast, too. Henry Cavill in The Witcher, Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes and Eddie Redmayne in The Aeronauts – there is no dearth of talent on OTT platforms this Christmas week.

Rangbaaz Phirse (ZEE5)

After the first season of Rangbaaz with Saqib Salem in the lead, ZEE5 is back with a new story. Starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Gul Panag, Sushant Singh and Spruha Joshi in lead roles, the series highlights the story of a young man who falls through the cracks because of politics and is robbed of his youth which subsequently ruins his life. The nine-episode series highlights how an individual is not born as a criminal but becomes one because of the circumstances around him.

The Witcher (Netflix)

The Witcher is based on a series of fantasy novels from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which reached a new level of global popularity thanks to a series of video games. The series follows Geralt, part of an ancient and dwindling line of monster hunters known as witchers. The Witcher is said to be different than most fantasy stories, including contemporaries like Game of Thrones. It does have the elements of a vast epic tale - including political machinations and several warring kingdoms - but it is like a fantastical detective series, with Geralt investigating dangerous magical creatures and inevitably being pulled into much bigger conspiracies.

The Two Popes (Netflix)

The Two Popes explores the friendship between Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio. As the Catholic Church experiences scandal after scandal, the head of the Vatican muses about the future, and if he's making the right decisions. The cast of this film is led by two iconic actors, who are joined by an impressive list of supporting actors. Directed by Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles and written by Anthony McCarten, the Netflix drama features two legendary actors - Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce - as historical Vatican figures.

The Aeronauts (Amazon Prime Video)

This adventure flick stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones as a 19th-century meteorologist and a 19th-century hot air balloon pilot, respectively. Directed by Tom Harper and written by Jack Thorne, this film is loosely based on the true story of James Glaisher, a scientist and aeronaut who made numerous trips via hot air balloon to measure the temperature and humidity of the air at the highest level possible. The Aeronauts is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.

Housefull 4 (Hotstar)

If you want a break from all the serious content and are looking for a session of mindless laughter, Housefull 4 is now streaming on Hotstar. In the fourth instalment, the story goes 600 years back. Housefull 4 features the incomplete love stories of three couples from back in 1419 – Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde. Six centuries later, the lovebirds are reincarnated. A peek into the distant past reveals to one of the brothers that their brides have been mixed up in their current reincarnation.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.