Streaming Now: Hanna Ready to Take On Avengers Infinity War

Before the release of Avengers: Endgame later in April, take a trip back to the time before Thanos' fateful snap wiped out half the universe. Much to the delight of Marvel fans, Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Hotstar.For viewers looking for some original Indian content, two short films on ZEE5 could make for a quick, entertaining watch. Divyendu Sharma in Fatafat and Adah Sharma in Moh are attempting to wins hearts this week with their new digital projects.Listed below are our recommendations from the gamut of content available on streaming platforms this week.The new eight-episode Amazon series Hanna, based on the 2011 art-house actioner of the same name, lacks the signature, vaguely surreal visual punch of the original, but has a satisfyingly pulpy story. In equal parts high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama, the series follows the journey of an extraordinary young girl as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.Starring Divyendu Sharma and directed by Parijat Joshi, this short film premiering on April 1 is about a struggling call center employee whose life changes when he stumbles upon a salesman in a bus. The film is a light-hearted drama about patience and about a man struggling to understand the value of this virtue.Adah Sharma is making her digital debut with this short film, which is about a young girl in depression, who, after losing her parents, realizes the choices she made has cost her a lifetime of guilt and regret, but it’s too late to bring them back or to even turn back time. She is now left with questions that remain unanswered. This film, by Kabir Thapar and Kevin Kailash Muthiah, premieres on April 4.The mad anticipation for Avengers: Endgame has already begun. Before the frenzy climaxes on April 26, it might be a good idea to relive the Infinity War experience once again, refresh your memory of the Avengers’ attempts to prevent mad Titan Thanos from seizing all the Infinity gems. The part 1 of this epic superhero battle from the Marvel universe is now streaming on Hotstar.It seems just yesterday that this highly acclaimed film was released, but it has in fact been 13 years since Alejandro González Iñárritu completed his Death Trilogy with this multi-narrative drama. Winning the Best Director Award at 2006 Cannes Film Festival, Babel focuses on four interrelated sets of situations and characters. It won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and received seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress.