Streaming Now: Have a Creepy New Year with Netflix's Ghost Stories and You Season 2

We know it is a festive time, with another year ending and all, but Netflix seems to be bent on giving us the heebie-jeebies. They dropped the second season of Penn Badgely starrer You on Friday. If that psychological thriller doesn't creep you out enough, you have some serious supernatural stuff going on in Ghost Stories, that's coming on January 1. Way to start the new year!

Well, I love watching psycho killers and their twisted brains at work, and horror is absolutely my favourite genre. I am looking forward to binge watching all episodes of You Season 2 this weekend. Also, can't wait to see what ghost stories the team of Lust Stories is going to narrate.

Here's my list of suggestions for this New Year week:

You Season 2 (Netflix)

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) is back with his creepy ways, in a new city this time, under a new name. He is looking to make a fresh start, trying not to fall for another woman and do the horrible things he usually does out of his obsessive love. But it’s not that easy to leave the past behind. Joe’s ex-girlfriend Candace, believed to have been dead, catches up with him, and seems to know a lot about what he did in New York. He also meets aspiring chef Love Quinn, and begins falling into his old patterns of obsession and violence while being haunted by what happened with his ex-girlfriend Beck.

The first two and a half minutes of You Season 2 doubles as a Season 1 recap. pic.twitter.com/Cs8c59865l — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2019

Ghost Stories (Netflix)

The team of Lust Stories - Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee – ae back again with some tales of horror this time. The film features an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati. Ghost Stories is now the third anthology film with the four directors, after 2013's Bombay Talkies and last year’s Lust Stories. The trailer shows a lot of creepy and gory scenes, promising a stellar spookfest this New Year.

Spinning Out (Netflix)

Kaya Scodelario replaced Emma Roberts in Netflix’s figure skating series Spinning Out, a tense drama about a former Olympic skater whose career is threatened after suffering a serious injury. Intent on staying in the figure skating career, she becomes a couple’s skater, but that brings up all kinds of personal demons and intense stare-offs. Created by former competitive figure skater Samantha Statton (Mr. Mercedes), there's a veneer of truth to the 10-episode series, which looks like a cross between Black Swan and Bunheads, but for ice skating.

#SpinningOut , find out more Jan 1, 2020 only on Netflix.⛸❄ pic.twitter.com/o6lDDrVfHG — Kaya Scodelario (@kayyscods) December 22, 2019

Billions Season 4 (Hotstar)

Billions is a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance where shrewd, savvy US Attorney Chuck Rhoades and the brilliant, ambitious hedge fund king Bobby "Axe" Axelrod are on an explosive collision course, with each using all of his considerable smarts, power and influence to outwit the other. The stakes are in the billions in this timely, provocative series. Cast for season 4 includes Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Malin Åkerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashād, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn and Kelly AuCoin.

Saand Ki Aankh (ZEE5)

One of the few women-centric narratives churned out by Bollywood this year, Saand Ki Aankh is now available on ZEE5 for streaming. The film has Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar play octogenarian shooter dadis from UP, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, who went on to attain national fame as accomplished sharpshooters. The biographical drama film has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. It also stars Prakash Jha and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles.

