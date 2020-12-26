Streaming Now: Have an Entertaining Christmas Weekend with Coolie No 1 and AK vs AK

OTT platforms saved some of their best content for the end of the year. Some of their biggest titles dropped over the Christmas weekend. Netflix’s big release on Christmas Eve was the Anurag Kashayp-Anil Kapoor starrer AK vs AK, a fun dark comedy about stardom and big egos in Bollywood. The remake of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas Day. Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, this one promises to be an out and out laugh riot from Dhawan’s stable.

Pankaj Tripathi is back as lawyer Madhav Mishra in the next chapter of Criminal Justice. Here are more titles streaming over the Christmas weekend.

Coolie No 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

After being insulted by a rich businessman named Rozario, pandit Jai Kishen teaches him a lesson by getting his daughter married to Raju - a Coolie posing as a millionaire. Soon Raju’s real identity is exposed but he cooks up a story of having a filthy rich twin. One lie leads to another and things start to go out of hand. Director David Dhawan’s 45th entertainer, Coolie No.1 is a remake of the hit movie that was released in 1995. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan step into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor from the original. Watch it if you have been missing masala entertainers on the big screen.

AK vs AK (Netflix)

The two AKs here are of course Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. One is a Bollywood star who turned down an offer from the filmmaker several years ago, leaving the latter disgruntled. AK vs AK takes this as a premise and weaves a story of ego battles, thrill and intrigue. The film uses the story within a story format to blur lines between script and reality. Besides giving an inside view into Mumbai’s film world, it also features several family members of Anil Kapoor, including daughter Sonam and son Harshvardhan. Vikramaditya Motwane is the director of this dark comedy/hostage thriller/ mockumentary. Honestly, it’s a little difficult to put this one into a box.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors (Disney+ Hotstar)

The next chapter of the popular franchise Criminal Justice has Pankaj Tripathi returning to portray the role of lawyer Madhav Mishra, who is fighting the toughest case of his career. The prime accused Anu Chandra, portrayed by Kirti Kulhari, has confessed to stabbing her husband, an eminent lawyer - Bikram Chandra. While many believe it to be an open-and-shut case, Anu’s subsequent silence and unwillingness to defend herself begs the question - is there more to the case than what meets the eye? This 8-part courtroom drama series has been directed by Rohan Sippy, Arjun Mukerjee and written by Apurva Asrani.

The Missing Stone (MX Player)

This 5-episodic series is a story of a happily married couple, Dhwani (Bidita Bag) & Sahir (Barun Sobti). With Dhwani’s birthday just around the corner, she is expecting the usual surprise from her younger sister Payal (Rashi Mal) who plans something elaborate each year. This year, Payal has organized a weekend getaway at a resort but this surprise soon turns into a shock when Payal does not arrive at the resort. Dhwani realizes that her sister is missing, or worse – she may be dead. The romantic birthday getaway soon becomes a trap for Dhwani, where she’s left putting together the clues of the puzzles that will help her find the truth about Payal.

Soul (Disney+ Hotstar)

Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx), a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.