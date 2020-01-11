Streaming Now: Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget Make Web Series Debut With Damaged 2 and Code M

Two of the most popular TV actresses are making their web series debut this week. While Hina Khan is dealing with something sinister in Damaged 2, Jennifer Winget will be seen as a righteous Indian Army lawyer in Code M.

If you are in mood for more women centric content, try a female superhero straight from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel is dropping on Hotstar this week.

Here are the titles we suggest you check out this week.

Jamtara (Netflix)

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega is a Netflix original web series about the Jharkhand cybercrimes. It narrates the story of two young and ambitious masterminds, who thrive on phishing scams. The two begin to run one of the biggest phishing scams of Jharkhand, and gradually get involved with big goons to expand their illegal enterprises. This Soumendra Padhi directorial will make you think twice before answering an unknown phone call. Netflix has released ten episodes of the show on Friday.

Damaged 2 (Hungama Play)

A psychological crime drama with supernatural elements, Damaged 2 has Hina Khan play the role of Gauri Batra. She owns a homestay, along with Akash Batra, played by Adhyayan Suman. But things go for a toss when their dream homestay turns into a nightmare, and a little girl goes missing. The official description of the web series reads, “In this sinister world of Damaged 2, nothing is what it seems, and no one is what they appear to be.”

Code M (ALTBalaji and ZEE5)

Code M is the story of an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra played by Jennifer Winget, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating an open and close case of a militant encounter. This truth exposes a secret so explosive that it not only destroys a family in its wake but shakes up the entire Indian Army. Jennifer Winget will be sharing the screen space with Tanuj Virwani, Rajat Kapoor and Seema Biswas in ALTBalaji's courtroom drama. The actress plays an army officer in her first web series.

Captain Marvel (Hotstar Premium)

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom. The film also stars Samuel L Jackson and Jude Law.

The Outsider, Season 1 (Hotstar Premium)

Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Outsider begins with a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. But when an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in.

