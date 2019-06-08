Streaming Now: Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza Tell Their Tales of Struggle in Netflix's Leila and ZEE5's Kaafir

If you have been looking for fresh content to deal with your Game of Thrones hangover, new shows premiering this week might just be the right medicine. Season 2 of Big Little Lies is finally here, with an exciting addition to the cast - Meryl Streep. It will be interesting to see her take on the women of Monterey in order to find the truth behind her son's death.

Dia Mirza is making her digital debut alongside Mohit Raina in ZEE5's Kaafir, playing a young Pakistani mother who crosses the border and gets trapped in India, accused of being a militant. Mohit plays a lawyer who decides to come to her rescue. The series will premiere on June 15.

Netflix's Leila, Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 3 and the Jennifer Aniston-Adam Sandler starrer Murder Mystery are the other titles you should check out this week. Read on for more dope on these.

Kaafir (ZEE5)

On the borders of our country begins the journey of a young Pakistani woman who reaches India through a series of strange events. Will this accused militant go back to her country along with her daughter using the help of her lawyer? Kaafir is a story of struggle, existence and unrequited love which thrives beyond the man made borders. This ZEE5 original series, starring Dia Mirza, Mohit Raina and Dishita Jain, is an intense drama directed by Sonam Nair and written by Bhavani Iyer.

Big Little Lies Season 2 (Hotstar)

It is time to go back to the sunny and sinister town of Monterey where no one is ready to let go of the past. In the second season, the kids will enter the second grade and their mothers, played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern, will try to finally live their lives, leaving their past behind. In the first season, their characters Celeste, Madeline, Jane, Renata and Bonnie had killed Celeste's domestic abuser and rapist husband, played by Alexander Skarsgard. And now, his mother, played by Meryl Streep, has come to the town to learn the truth about his death.

Leila (Netflix)

Set in the late 2040s, Leila is centered on Shalini (Huma Qureshi), a young Hindu woman whose daughter is snatched away from her after an oppressive socio-political order takes over her city. It is a mirror to society's worst tendencies, a warning that dystopia that could become reality if these forces go unchecked. The six episode miniseries, co-directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar, is based on Prayaag Akbar's book of the same name.

Jessica Jones Season 3 (Netflix)

This is the endgame for all of Netflix's small-screen Marvel Universe, starting last year with Iron Fist and continuing on to the cancellations of Luke Cage, Daredevil, and The Punisher. When the final credits roll on Jessica Jones Season 3, it marks the last time for the foreseeable future that you'll see Krysten Ritter in the super-powered black-jacket-and-jeans title role. Describing the new season, Netflix said, "When Jessica crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.”

Murder Mystery (Netflix)

You can lighten up the mood a little with a comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. Murder Mystery revolves around a New York City cop Nick Spitz (Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Aniston), who decide to take a honeymoon vacation after 15 years of marriage. But the holiday takes a scary turn when they become prime suspects for the murder of an elderly billionaire. Aniston and Sandler are reuniting eight years after they co-starred in the rom-com Just Go With It to play the two leads.

Head back next week for more new suggestions from your watchlist.