Streaming Now: Imtiaz Ali's She, State of Siege are New Shows to #StayHome and Watch This Week

Imtiaz Ali has written a new web series that is streaming now on Netflix. Titled She, it is the tale of a female cop who goes undercover as a prostitute to nab a narcotics dealer. She has to prove herself worthy of the job, in a man's world, while she discovers her strength as a woman.

State of Siege, a new series on ZEE5, is a retelling of the events that went down during the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2011. The series looks at the 26/11 attacks from the NSG Commandos perspective and how they managed to neutralize the terrorists and their plans.

Here are the titles we recommend for your self-isolation watchlist this week:

She Season 1 (Netflix)



Netflix's new web series She has Aaditi Pohankar play a lady constable, who poses as a prostitute to help the police nab a dreaded narcotics dealer. Imtiaz Ali, who has written the story, said, "She is about a female cop who becomes an undercover agent. She poses as a prostitute to aid the police investigate a certain criminal nexus. It is the journey of this woman as she goes through the experience of pretending to be a prostitute, how she deals with it and what happens to her and her sexuality. Through the series, we see many interesting and hidden aspects of society, of this city and of our own personalities," said Imtiaz. He had written this story a while back but was unable to fit it into a movie format, and so it was turned into a web series. It also stars Vijay Varma as a dreaded narcotics dealer Sasya.

State of Siege: 26/11 (ZEE5)



State of Siege: 26/11 is ZEE5's new Original series based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The eight- episode series is based on journalist Sandeep Unnithan's book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11. The series seeks to reveal many unknown facts about the terrorist attack. Helmed by the American director Matthew Leutwyler, the show features an ensemble cast comprising Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Sid Makkar, among others. State of Siege: 26/11 looks at the attacks from the NSG Commandos perspective and how they managed to neutralize the terrorists and their plans.

Dare Me (Netflix)



Dare Me is an exploration of volatile female friendships, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small US Midwestern town. The series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading, following the fraught relationship between two best friends after a new coach arrives to bring their team to prominence. Part coming-of-age story, part small-town drama, part murder mystery, Dare Me exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure to get ahead.

now that y’all are under quarantine you have no excuse to not stream dare me on netflix!!! please watch for pining wlw excellence!



pic.twitter.com/E4dYdkweT8 — (@jojochalamet) March 20, 2020

Freud (Netflix)



Freud, Netflix's new mystery thriller from director by Marvin Kren, places a young Sigmund before his establishment as a worldwide medical icon, in the middle of a brutal 19th century murder case in Vienna. Robert Finster plays the cocaine-addicted outsider responsible for founding psychoanalysis, Ella Rumpf is the mysterious medium Fleur Salomé, and Georg Friedrich has the role of inspector Alfred Kiss.

Special Ops (Hotstar VIP)



This 8-episode series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years. Starting with the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament, the show goes back and forth in time covering several other events including 26/11, Kashmir terror attacks amongst others; and the chase for the single mastermind behind these attacks – making it the longest manhunt in Indian Intelligence for India’s deadliest enemy. The show has been written by Neeraj Pandey, Deepak Kingrani and Benazir Ali Fida. It has been shot across numerous international locales including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan and India. Special Ops features an ensemble cast including Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khaan and Sharad Kelkar.

Follow @News18Movies for more