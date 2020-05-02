MOVIES

Streaming Now: Jacqueline Fernandez is Mrs Serial Killer, Taapsee Gets Triggered in Thappad

Apart from Mrs Serial Killer on Netflix and Thappad on Prime Video, you can also catch Baaghi 3 on Disney+Hotstar.

Bohni Bandyopadhyay
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
Thappad was born out of a conversation between director Anubhav Sinha and actress Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Mulk. After that hard-hitting film, the two of them wanted to explore the issue of domestic violence on screen. Thappad released to critical acclaim in February, and is now available to stream online.

Shirish Kunder is back to direction with the thriller Mrs Serial Killer on Netflix, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee. This week also marked the big digital premiere of Baaghi 3, much to the delight of Tiger Shroff fans who couldn't catch the film in theatres. Baaghi 3's run was cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

There're lots to choose from on streaming platforms. Heres what you can check out:

Hollywood (Netflix)

Set against the post-World War II backdrop, this series is all set to follow a bunch of aspiring actors and filmmakers trying to make it big in the industry. Through each character, this series aims to lift the gilded curtain on Hollywood's Golden Age and gives you a glimpse into the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Mrs Serial Killer (Netflix)

Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee has dropped on Netflix. The thriller is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife has to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent. Jacqueline plays the doting wife who is fighting for her husband’s (Manoj Bajpayee) innocence. The film also stars Mohit Raina.

Thappad (Amazon Prime Video)

Taapsee Pannu stars in this film that’s a touching tale of a woman trying to defend her self-respect. Taapsee’s onscreen husband slaps her at a party in front of everyone, which triggers a protest against the patriarchy she’s been subject to in her married life. The film stars Pavail Gulati as Taapsee’s husband, and is directed by Mulk director Anubhav Sinha. Thappad won critical acclaim for its script and Taapsee’s performance.

Baaghi 3 (Disney+Hotstar)

Baaghi 3 has Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh playing brothers onscreen, who are joined by Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles with a special appearance by Disha Patani. The action thriller has been directed by Ahmed Khan and is the third movie in the popular franchise Baaghi. With elaborate action scenes and unbelievable stunts, the movie is a visual spectacle. Baaghi 3 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on May 1. The film is the highest grossing 1-day earner of 2020 so far.

Bombshell (Lionsgate Play)

Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and directed by Jay Roach, the real life inspired biographical drama is based upon the accounts of the women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO of Fox News Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. At the 92nd Academy Awards, it earned three nominations: Best Actress (Theron), Best Supporting Actress (Robbie), and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, winning the latter.

LD_D21_04710.dng

