Streaming Now: Janhvi Kapoor's Mili, Aar Ya Paar and White Noise on Last Weekend of 2022

The holiday mood seems to have taken over our OTT platforms as well, with the vacation mood clearly reflecting in the fewer number of releases in the last weekend of 2022. The streaming platforms seem to be holding back their big releases for the new year, with no major or significant movie or series dropping this week.

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili gets its digital debut on Netflix, Aar Ya Paar, a new series starring Aditya Rawal and Patralekhaa drops on Disney+ Hotstar. Season 2 of Step Up and Malayalam film Gold have also released this week. Take a look:

Mili (Netflix)

The survival thriller film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier, and is a remake of his own 2019 Malayalam-language film Helen. Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. It follows the titular character Mili Naudiyal, who gets stuck in a freezer and fights to stay alive. The film’s music was composed by AR Rahman with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. It was released theatrically on 4 November 2022. The film received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for Kapoor’s performance.

Aar Ya Paar (Disney+ Hotstar)

Aar Ya Paar marks director Siddharth Sengupta’s second venture with Disney+ Hotstar. The story is set amidst misty hills and waterfalls, nestled amongst the thick jungle trees of ‘Jagdalganj’, where the self-sustained and self-sufficient ‘Degohaat’ tribe resides. The protagonist (played by Aditya Rawal) is a tribal man with a formidable talent in archery, Sarju. It is his fight for the survival of his tribe against the modern world, its corrupt political and financial machinery, that catapults him into the world of big crime as he emerges to be a deadly mercenary assassin. It features a talented cast comprising Aditya Rawal, Sumeet Vyas, Patralekhaa, Ashish Vidyarthi and Shilpa Shukla.

Gold (Amazon Prime Video)

Malayalam crime comedy film Gold, starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara is directed by Alphonse Puthren. The film also boasts of a stellar ensemble cast, including Ajmal Ameer, Krishna Kumar, Shabareesh Varma, and Chemban Vinod Jose in pivotal roles. An unconventional crime-comedy film, Gold follows a mobile store owner – Joshi, played by Prithviraj, who by happenstance gets embroiled in series of events that accentuate greed and gluttony, in a much more real sense. Prithviraj’s outstanding performance, and impeccable timing in the film exhibit the perfect balance of humour, and thrill, which is complemented by the extraordinary background music composed by Rajesh Murugesan.

Step Up Season 3 (Lionsgate Play)

Step Up: High Water – a next level incubator for new artistic talent where danger, corruption, suspicions, desires, resentments, and ambitions collide. Based on the cult film, Step Up, this series follows the drama, scandalous romance, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire. Created by Holly Sorensen, the show is streaming in India, exclusively on Lionsgate Play from 30th December 2022.

White Noise (Netflix)

White Noise is an absurdist comedy-drama film written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach, adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. It is Baumbach’s first directed feature not to be based on an original story of his own. The film stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle. Set in the 1980s, the story sees the life of a family following an air contamination accident where they reside.

