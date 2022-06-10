Streaming Now: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Now on OTT, The Broken News and Feels Like Home Among New Web Series

Ranveer Singh’s latest release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a social drama on female infanticide, is now available on OTT. The film could not create magic at the box office, but might make a better impact on the digital audience with its socially relevant narrative. Voot’s new original fiction series ‘Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene’ shines a light on how vulnerable each of us are in today’s digital world.

Feels Like Home chronicles the lives of four boys who move into their first house away from home. Sonali Bendre makes her comeback to acting and digital debut with The Broken News. Here are our top picks from this week’s releases on OTT.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film, under the banner of Yash Raj Films, features Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in the lead with Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting roles. Following Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is the second film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF). A blend of emotions, comedy, and drama coupled with brilliant performances by the actors, the film sees Ranveer Singh play the role of a father, for the very first time. Jayeshbhai Jordaar circles around a son of a Gujarati sarpanch, who goes against his patriarchal family to save his unborn girl child, sending out a social message of stopping female infanticide.

Cyber Vaar (Voot)

After leaving the audience in a frenzy by unveiling the gripping trailer of the show, Voot is all geared up for the exclusive premiere of the Mohit Malik and Sanaya Irani-starrer on the platform. Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene is slated to stream free on Voot from 10th June 2022. The crime thriller boasts of multiple spine-chilling cybercrime stories that will surely leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The Voot Original marks the debut of Mohit Malik in the OTT space. He will be seen playing the lead role alongside Sanaya Irani in the web series.

Feels Like Home (Lionsgate Play)

The show starring Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose, and Inayat Sood, chronicles the lives of four boys who move into their first house away from home. Helmed by Sahir Raza and written by Sidhanta Mathur, gives you a glimpse into who the boys are. What are their insecurities? What makes them behave the way they do? What do they talk about when they’re alone and vulnerable? And no, it’s not Sasha Grey. Okay, sometimes it is. The show promises to take you through their transition from boys to men in an honest, funny, and occasionally ridiculous way. Taking viewers on a journey of how they ‘adult’, the series showcases the strong bond and openness shared between four friends amidst their hardships and insecurities, making them feel like… ‘Home’.

The Broken News (ZEE5)

The Broken News is a new web series starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana and Kiran Kumar. This is Indian adaptation of the popular British series Press. It is written by Mike Bartlett, Sambit Mishra and directed by Vinay Waikul. It depicts rivalry between two Indian news channels based in Mumbai – Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7. It reveals the lives, lies, loves and struggles of a dynamic group of journalists.

Shining Vale (Lionsgate Play)

With unexpected twists, snappy dialogues, and great storytelling, Shining vales is a fast-paced murder mystery with a dash of comedy. Crafted by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, the series stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, and Judith Light. The series was renewed for a second season in May.

