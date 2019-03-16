Streaming Now: Kabir Khan’s Docu-Series on CSK’s Comeback in IPL 2018, Netflix’s New Show On Nirbhaya Rape Case

Director Kabir Khan has delved into the emotional journey of the people from the time when Chennai Super Kings was embroiled in the spot-fixing controversy. Kabir says Roar of the Lion is a story behind the headlines, which were affecting MS Dhoni, but he never spoke about it, until now. The docu series will premiere on Hotstar Specials on March 20.There is quite a buzz about Netflix's series, Delhi Crime, on the investigation of the Nirbhaya rape case, with Shefali Shah playing the the chief investigator.Taking on another impactful issue is ZEE5’s new web film, on the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement decriminalising homosexuality. 377- अबNormal charts the journey of five petitioners who challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalized consensual intercourse that was ‘against the order of nature’.Here are our picks from among the web content to be streaming this week.If you're still having a hard time letting go of Pretty Little Liars, you're in luck. Get ready to enter the town of Beacon Heights this week, where everything apparently seems perfect. Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is developed by I Marlene King, based on the novel The Perfectionists by Sara Shepard, also the author of the book the original series was based on. The spinoff of the popular American teen drama mystery thriller television series will premiere on March 20.Kabir Khan has documented the fairy-tale comeback of the Chennai Super Kings last IPL season, following a two-year suspension for spot-fixing, in Roar of the Lion. The director says the series will see a "very personal" side of MS Dhoni. CSK, the Chennai franchise of the IPL, had served a two-year ban for its management's role in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. The Hotstar Special docu-series, directed and executive produced by Kabir, chronicles how the Dhoni-led team made a comeback, winning the Indian Premier League 2018.Director Richie Mehta's crime-drama series hinges on the police investigation carried out after the heinous incident took place in 2012. Lead by Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who plays the chief investigator in the case, the series aims to uncover the horrific details of the incident and the subsequent and swift capture of the perpetrators by the police. Apart from Shefali, the series stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Gopal Datt, and Vinod Sherawat in pivotal roles.ZEE5’s latest original film is based on the theme #LoveNeedsNoLaw. The film is inspired by certain events which led to the de-criminalization of Section 377 with respect to consenting same-sex couples. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Tanvi Azmi, Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Shashank Arora & directed by Faruk Kabir, the film is slated for a March 19 premiere.Actress and comedian Amy Schumer is taking the stage for her second Netflix stand-up special. The comedy special will launch globally on the streaming platform March 19. In Amy Schumer Growing, she gives a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth. Filmed in front of a packed house in Chicago, the comedian talks about the joys of womanhood and settling into marital bliss.We will be back next Saturday with more recommendations for your watchlist.