Streaming Now: Kantara's Chup Release on OTT, Karan Tacker's New Series Khakee Out Too

Kantara, one of the biggest hit films of the year, is now available on OTT. The film has had a great run at the box office, and has now premiered digitally on Amazon Prime Video. Produced under the banner of Hombale Films, the action-adventure is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also acts in the movie alongside Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G. and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

Neeraj Pandey has created the new web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter for Netflix, based on Amit Lodha’s book Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How the Most Dangerous Criminal was Caught. The crime and cop drama stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, among others.

Here are more details on the new OTT releases this week.

Kantara (Amazon Prime Video)

After winning audiences’ hearts in theatres, viewers can now enjoy the widely-loved film from their homes in Kannada along with Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu language dubs. The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. The villagers have been living by the forest and the land has been passed down to them by their ancestors, who got it from a king in exchange for peace and happiness from a demi-god, several years ago. Rishab Shetty, the director of the film, plays the lead role of a Kambala champion called Shiva, whose father was a Bhoota Kola performer. Embedded with folklore, and ancient cultural traditions like Bhoota Kola, found in Karnataka, the film has brilliantly captured the relationship and conflict between Man and Nature.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (Netflix)

This one is a cop and crime thriller, set in the early 2000s, in the heartland of Bihar. It is inspired by the true story of how Bihar’s most dangerous criminal was caught. It is based on the story of IPS cop Amita Lodha, who penned his real-life experiences in the 2018 book, Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How the Most Dangerous Criminal was Caught. The crime series follows the epic tussle between two men on both sides of the law — one a dreaded gang lord (Avinash Tiwary) and the other a fiercely upright Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha played by Karan Tacker. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, it also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Anup Soni, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Aishwarya Sushmita and Shraddha Das.

Chup: Revenge of The Artist (ZEE5)

A tribute to Guru Dutt, Chup: Revenge of The Artist chronicles a story of a psychopath killer targeting film critics. The film is a fast-paced thriller that raises many questions on the ethics of criticism. Can an artist’s fate be decided by the opinions of a few? And on the other hand, can art exist and evolve without being critiqued? Chup: Revenge of The Artist is a unique narrative supported by great performances and stimulating cinematography that will leave you at the edge of your seat. The R Balki directorial stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in significant roles.

Girls Hostel 3.0 (SonyLIV)

Living a hostel life is an experience like no other. Friends, fun, freedom, and feistiness are all hallmarks of living in a hostel. Well, taking you on the ride of your life, Sony LIV is all set to bring season 3 of the most celebrated shows of all times – Girls Hostel 3.0 on 25th November, casting Ahsaas Channa, Srishti Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Simran Natekar, Trupti Khamkar, Jayati Bhatia, Kareema Barry, Tanvi Lehr Sonigra and Akash Thapa. Created by Shreyasi Sharma and written by Anuya Jakatdar, Alka Shukla, and Shreyasi Sharma, the show is produced by Arunabh Kumar. Girls Hostel 3.0 is directed by Hanish D Kalia. The show is full of nostalgia, joy, sorrows, unlimited memories, and experiences.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+ hotstar)

In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill. They head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon. James Gunn wrote and directed The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

