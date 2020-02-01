Streaming Now: Karan Johar Turns Cupid with What the Love, Bojack Horseman Back for Last Time on Netflix

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Streaming Now: Karan Johar Turns Cupid with What the Love, Bojack Horseman Back for Last Time on Netflix

Watch Karan Johar turn around the love lives of singletons, or Netflix's popular horseman deal with a rehab situation this week.

Bohni Bandyopadhyay | News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 8:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Streaming Now: Karan Johar Turns Cupid with What the Love, Bojack Horseman Back for Last Time on Netflix
Watch Karan Johar turn around the love lives of singletons, or Netflix's popular horseman deal with a rehab situation this week.

Karan Johar is turning around people's love lives by dishing dating advice and waving his magic wand on singletons for a show on Netflix. He's been the agony aunt for many showbiz royalty, and he is making his skills available for some commoners now. Karan, along with fashion and style expert Maneka Harinsinghani and makeup and hair artist Shaan Muttathil, transform the participants into the best versions of themselves and help them overcome self-doubt, past baggage and other mind blocks.

Bojack Horseman, another Netflix favourite, is back for the final season. Will Arnett will be back as the depressed horse, alongside Mad Men’s Alison Brie as his one-time love interest and ghostwriter Diane. Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg told Metro US that his anti-hero is “inching towards redemption” in the sixth season. We are likely to see some of BoJack’s time in rehab, as well as Mr. Peanutbutter preparing for his fourth wedding.

We have prepared your binge watchlist for this week. Take a look:

Bojack Horseman Season 6 (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman, the brilliant Netflix series about a horseman who is self-involved, inconsiderate, alcoholic, drug-addicted, sometimes misogynistic and emotionally abusive. He has spent five-and-a-half seasons trying desperately to change all that. The second half of BoJack’s sixth and final season allows him one last grasp at redemption. BoJack Horseman is a Hollywood satire that underscores the hypocrisy of the entertainment industry, and the concluding eight episodes also serve as a commentary on how our culture grants absolution and the way it lionizes men for simply owning up to their mistakes.

What the Love! With Karan Johar (Netflix)

What the love! with Karan Johar is a brand new show streaming on Netflix. It takes up the topic of love and relationships and combines it with the dilemmas of the Indian born confused millennial. The 7-part series sees the film director giving six singletons a chance to fix their love lives. In this makeover-dating show, Karan is the cupid, love guru and shrink, assisted by his celebrity friends that include actors, anchors and comedians, a stylist and a makeup artist.

Jallikattu (Amazon Prime Video)

This Lijo Jose Pellissery movie is about a rogue buffalo who escapes from a slaughterhouse in the wee hours, only to be hunted down by villagers through the course of the day, well into nightfall. The story unravels on different planes, becoming surreal in parts. Based on a short story titled Maoist by writer Hareesh, Jallikattu blurs the line between man and animal more than once. Jallikattu premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and received widespread critical acclaim. Lijo received Best Director trophy at the 50th International Film Festival of India.

The Cabin in The Woods (Amazon Prime Video)

The Cabin in the Woods is a 2012 American horror comedy film directed by Drew Goddard. When five college friends (Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams) arrive at a remote forest cabin for a little vacation, little do they expect the horrors that await them. One by one, the youths fall victim to backwoods zombies, but there is another factor at play. Two scientists (Richard Jenkins, Bradley Whitford) are manipulating the ghoulish goings-on, but even as the body count rises, there is yet more at work than meets the eye.

Class of 2020 (ZEE5, AltBalaji)

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are launching a new youth-based show Class of 2020, a high-school drama which explores the realism of a teenager’s life as they crumble under pressure only to later overcome their problems and learn from it. Class of 2020 is a coming of age teen drama which revolves around a bunch of teenagers and their struggle as their lives get intertwined with drugs, relationships, sex, and peer pressure. The web-series, slated to stream on ALTBalaji from 4th February is filled with lots of real-life instances of what the students face fun-filled moments, love and friendship.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram