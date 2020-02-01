Streaming Now: Karan Johar Turns Cupid with What the Love, Bojack Horseman Back for Last Time on Netflix

Karan Johar is turning around people's love lives by dishing dating advice and waving his magic wand on singletons for a show on Netflix. He's been the agony aunt for many showbiz royalty, and he is making his skills available for some commoners now. Karan, along with fashion and style expert Maneka Harinsinghani and makeup and hair artist Shaan Muttathil, transform the participants into the best versions of themselves and help them overcome self-doubt, past baggage and other mind blocks.

Bojack Horseman, another Netflix favourite, is back for the final season. Will Arnett will be back as the depressed horse, alongside Mad Men’s Alison Brie as his one-time love interest and ghostwriter Diane. Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg told Metro US that his anti-hero is “inching towards redemption” in the sixth season. We are likely to see some of BoJack’s time in rehab, as well as Mr. Peanutbutter preparing for his fourth wedding.

Bojack Horseman Season 6 (Netflix)

BoJack Horseman, the brilliant Netflix series about a horseman who is self-involved, inconsiderate, alcoholic, drug-addicted, sometimes misogynistic and emotionally abusive. He has spent five-and-a-half seasons trying desperately to change all that. The second half of BoJack’s sixth and final season allows him one last grasp at redemption. BoJack Horseman is a Hollywood satire that underscores the hypocrisy of the entertainment industry, and the concluding eight episodes also serve as a commentary on how our culture grants absolution and the way it lionizes men for simply owning up to their mistakes.

Are you ready for this, Hollywoo??? The final episodes of BoJack Horseman are now streaming on @netflix.

What the Love! With Karan Johar (Netflix)

What the love! with Karan Johar is a brand new show streaming on Netflix. It takes up the topic of love and relationships and combines it with the dilemmas of the Indian born confused millennial. The 7-part series sees the film director giving six singletons a chance to fix their love lives. In this makeover-dating show, Karan is the cupid, love guru and shrink, assisted by his celebrity friends that include actors, anchors and comedians, a stylist and a makeup artist.

Jallikattu (Amazon Prime Video)

This Lijo Jose Pellissery movie is about a rogue buffalo who escapes from a slaughterhouse in the wee hours, only to be hunted down by villagers through the course of the day, well into nightfall. The story unravels on different planes, becoming surreal in parts. Based on a short story titled Maoist by writer Hareesh, Jallikattu blurs the line between man and animal more than once. Jallikattu premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and received widespread critical acclaim. Lijo received Best Director trophy at the 50th International Film Festival of India.

The Cabin in The Woods (Amazon Prime Video)

The Cabin in the Woods is a 2012 American horror comedy film directed by Drew Goddard. When five college friends (Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Fran Kranz, Jesse Williams) arrive at a remote forest cabin for a little vacation, little do they expect the horrors that await them. One by one, the youths fall victim to backwoods zombies, but there is another factor at play. Two scientists (Richard Jenkins, Bradley Whitford) are manipulating the ghoulish goings-on, but even as the body count rises, there is yet more at work than meets the eye.

Class of 2020 (ZEE5, AltBalaji)

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are launching a new youth-based show Class of 2020, a high-school drama which explores the realism of a teenager’s life as they crumble under pressure only to later overcome their problems and learn from it. Class of 2020 is a coming of age teen drama which revolves around a bunch of teenagers and their struggle as their lives get intertwined with drugs, relationships, sex, and peer pressure. The web-series, slated to stream on ALTBalaji from 4th February is filled with lots of real-life instances of what the students face fun-filled moments, love and friendship.

