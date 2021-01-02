Streaming Now: Kick Off Your New Year Binge Watching Session with Nail Polish and Paurashpur

After a busy festive season, streaming platforms are starting off the new year on a rather slow note. Except for Paurashpur and Nail Polish on ZEE5, there is no big Indian original show releasing on OTT platforms this week. Netflix has dropped a bunch of old favourites like 17 Again and Catch Me if You Can, besides new seasons of some of their popular shows.

We have compiled the fresh releases this week on OTT platforms, take a look.

Nail Polish (ZEE5)

Seemingly an ode to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, Nail Polish stars Arjun Rampal as Sid Jaisingh, a high profile defence lawyer who is promised a Rajya Sabha seat if he wins the case of Veer Singh, played by Manav Kaul. Veer Singh is accused of killing 38 children. The psychological thriller also features Anand Tiwari playing the public prosecutor Amit Kumar. Written and directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, the title of this courtroom drama is as intriguing as its script. In this understated, low-key film, the twist in this tale is dramatic but presented without melodrama. The performances by the actors are also restrained and subtle.

Paurashpur (ZEE5)

This one got me really excited with its lavish sets and eye-catching starcast. Touted as Indian OTT's first epic fictional fantasy drama, Paurashpur features renowned names from the film and television industry, including Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Anantvijay Joshi, Poulomi Das, Aditya Lal, Ashmita Bakshi, Kashish Rai, and Flora Saini. The title of the show Paurashpur literally means the domain of the male. It represents male chauvinism, and how other genders in a regressive society fight against it.

The Spanish Princess (SonyLIV)

Set in the 16th century in Tudor London, the show dwells on the life of Catherine of Aragon and how European history altered around her. The show is drawn from two best-selling global novels (The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse) of Philippa Gregory. Charlotte Hope of Game of Thrones fame plays the titular role along with Angus William Jake Imrie.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 (Netflix)

First arriving in October 2018, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now in its 4th season. The supernatural horror series is developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for Netflix, based on the Archie comic book series of the same name. While many fans will be sad to see the series come to an end, there will always be the option to rewatch the series all over again. With her sixteenth birthday fast approaching, Sabrina must make a choice, live her life as a mortal, or join the path of night and hone her powers as a witch. Cast includes Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo and Michelle Gomez.

Last Man Standing Season 9 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike seeks refuge in his job at the Outdoor Man store and revels in his vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his many opinions. After the events of the eighth season finale, during which Kristin went into labor with her baby daughter, while Mandy was pregnant with her first child, the series jumps ahead into the near future, when Mike and his wife, Vanessa, will contemplate their own future, including Mike’s imminent retirement from his lifelong job at Outdoor Man – and who could be his successor.