Streaming Now: Kristen Bell's The Good Place & Billy Bob Thornton's Goliath are Back with 3rd Seasons

This week is a little dull on the Indian original show front on the various streaming platforms. But there are plenty of follow-up seasons of international series to choose from. The third season of The Good Place, the philosophical comedy starring Kristen Bell in the lead, is finally available in India. Another delayed release in India is the fifth season of the UK crime drama Peaky Blinders.

In anticipation for Halloween at the end of this month, Netflix is releasing the second season of series Creeped Out. Here are the other titles that you can add to your watchlist this week.

Goliath Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Billy Bob Thornton is pitted against Dennis Quaid and The Leftovers' Amy Brenneman in the first trailer for Goliath Season 3. The third season of the Amazon Prime drama kicks off with the unexpected death of an old friend (Twin Peaks' Sherilyn Fenn), which "leads Billy McBride (Thornton) to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley," according to the official synopsis. There, "he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire rancher and his sister (Quaid and Brenneman). As Billy and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface, forcing him to confront his own mortality."

You didn't really think Billy McBride was gonna be intimidated by a case this big, did ya? Season 3 of #Goliath arrives October 4 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/j61MkyIThk — Goliath (@goliathtv) August 22, 2019

Peaky Blinders Season 5 (Netflix) Peaky Blinders season five will be returning for Netflix India viewers this week with the latest outing for the Shelbys after it has come to an end in the UK. The fifth season of the series reunites the gangster family in the year of 1929 as Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) deals with a new enemy in Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin). The Shelbys deal with the fall-out of the Wall Street Crash. Fans will also get to see Tommy embrace the political life as the Labour MP for Birmingham South. In the new halls of power, he will come into contact with Claflin's character Moseley.

The Shelby family are here for you no matter what the problem. #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/yY6wHwneKr — BBC One (@BBCOne) September 8, 2019

The Good Place Season 3 (Netflix)

The third season of the fantasy comedy television series The Good Place, created by Michael Schur, is coming to India finally. Containing thirteen episodes, Season 3 will drop on Netflix this week. The series focuses on Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), a deceased young woman who wakes up in the afterlife and is sent by Michael (Ted Danson) to "The Good Place", a heaven-like utopia he designed, in reward for her righteous life. However, she quickly realizes that she was sent there by mistake, and must hide her morally imperfect behavior (past and present). William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and Manny Jacinto co-star as other residents of the Good Place, together with D'Arcy Carden as an artificial being helping the inhabitants.

Walking Dead Season 10 (Hotstar Premium)

The tenth season of the popular show is highly anticipated, and will feature the Whisperer War. The Walking Dead has seen a number of developments throughout the second half of the year. During Comic-Con, AMC released a trailer for season 10 promising big things, such as Michonne wielding Negan's infamous baseball bat. In regard to Michonne, this is Danai Gurira's final outing as the fan-favorite character, so it makes sense the writers are giving her a notable sendoff. The Walking Dead has seen declining ratings, but praise was high for the last season. Season 10 is looking to capture all the acclaimed aspects of season 9, and go even bigger.

Creeped Out Season 2 (Netflix)

British/Canadian kids Halloween series Creeped Out is coming back for its second season on Netflix. For those that missed Creeped Out when it first premiered last year on Netflix, let’s bring you up to speed. Gunning for a kids version of Black Mirror, the anthology TV series tells multiple stories across the season, usually with a fantasy/horror twist. Season 1 first came to Netflix last year with all episodes from season 1 arriving on October 4, 2018. The same pattern was followed this year with season 2 of Creeped Out arriving on October 4, 2019.

