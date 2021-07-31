Streaming Now: Kriti Sanon's Mimi, Historical Drama Chhatrasal and City of Dreams Season 2

The subject of surrogacy is being explored in a new setting in Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film dropped on Jio Cinema and Netflix four days earlier than its scheduled release due to a leak. Tackling societal issues with a semi-comic approach, the film promises to be an entertaining watch. Besides Mimi, two other titles on our list this week puts women at the centre – short film Happy Birthday Mummyji and the feature Lihaaf.

Historical dramas are not that common on Indian streaming platforms, and MX Player has decided to enter that space with Chhatrasal, based on the Bundela king who fought against the Mughal Empire, and established his own kingdom in Bundelkhand.

Here’s this week’s list of suggestions from new titles on streaming platforms this week.

Mimi (Jio Cinema and Netflix)

The Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan production is a wholesome family entertainer also containing a heart-warming message. The story is of an ambitious girl becoming a surrogate mother to make a quick buck, and the rollercoaster that follows when her plans go awry. Mimi not only reunites Luka Chuppi’s team of Pankaj Tripathi, Laxman Utekar and Kriti Sanon, it even features an impressive line-up of acting stalwarts like Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. AR Rahman has crafted a beautifully versatile music album that has something for every kind of listener.

Chhatrasal (MX Player)

A formidable Mughal Emperor whose aim was to rule over all of India against a courageous Bundela warrior king determined to win his kingdom back - MX Player’s Chhatrasal takes us back in time to relive the diabolical rule of Aurangzeb, one of the most feared rulers in Indian history and the brave heart, Maharaja Chhatrasal who stood up to his tyranny and challenged his rule. Chhatrasal is a first of its kind historical drama based on the life of the unsung warrior King Chhatrasal of Bundelkhand, played by Jitin Gulati, while Aurangzeb is brought to life by Ashutosh Rana.

City of Dreams season 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Nagesh Kukunoor’s City of Dreams season 2 has actors Ankur Rathee and Sriyam Bhagnani starring opposite each other. Kukunoor’s political drama series is about a power struggle between a father and daughter. Into the second season, the drama notches up as the feud increases within the Gaikwad family with Poornima Gaikwad and her father, Ameya Rao Gaikwad locking horns to claim their power. Poornima is now the interim Chief Minister and the head of Maharashtra Jan Shakti Party (MJS), which she now wishes to control. Soon Ameya Rao Gaikwad realizes that it will not be an easy task to override his daughter who has learned politics at his feet and so to outwit her, he plans to do the unexpected and unpredictable.

Happy Birthday Mummyji (YouTube)

Happy Birthday Mummyji, directed by Shefali Shah, is a story that talks about the lives of women being taken for granted by her family. The film is shot in Mumbai, starring Shefali as the only character on screen. Set in a post-Covid time, the film is a poignant reminder that women are more than just wives and mothers and need to be treated with respect.

Lihaaf (Voot Select)

Lihaaf, one of the most infamous short stories of noted Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai, was adapted into a film by Rahat Kazmi. Tannishtha Chatterjee and Anushka Sen play Ismat Chughtai in the film that recounts the true events in her life when she was in her teens, as well as snippets from her adult life leading up to the point of her being accused of vulgarity in her literature pertaining to her formative years.. The film inter weaves the plot of same sex relationship between Begum and her masseuse and the trial that Ismat underwent after being slapped with a case of obscenity on publishing the story.

