Streaming Now: Krystle D'souza Turns Gold Digger in Fittrat, Amazon Prime's Modern Love is a Must-Watch

Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel and many other Hollywood faces that we love to see onscreen have come together to tell tales of modern day relationships in a series simply named Modern Love. It's an Amazon Prime Original with a new love story in every episode, a fresh perspective on the lives and loves of a bunch of New York residents.

Closer home, TV actress Krystle D'souza and Student of the Year 2 star Aditya Seal have come together for an unique love story from the Ekta Kapoor camp. Titled Fittrat, this show stars Krystle as Tarini Bisht, an abashed gold digger.

Here's what you can binge watch this week on streaming platforms.

Upstarts (Netflix)

Netflix's latest film features Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandrachoor Rai and Shadab Kamal as three friends Kapil, Yash and Vinay, who are although thick as thieves but their relationship has to stand the test of time and changing circumstances. Kapil has a knack of looking for entrepreneurial ideas in day-to-day conversations and scenarios. From start-up struggles to alcohol de-addiction, there are various conflicts at play, and the resultant is an easy watch film.

Wanna brainstorm on start-up ideas after you’re done watching? https://t.co/waMoPip6TJ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 18, 2019

The Watchmen (Hotstar Premium)

Damon Lindelof brings to life HBO's Watchmen, a series that embraces the nostalgia of the original ground-breaking graphic novel of the same name. Starring Academy Award Winning cast Jeremy Irons and Regina King alongside Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr., Tim Blake Nelson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen explores the complexities of society while examining different real issues across time periods. Lindelof said, "Watchmen examines how we, as a society, feel about Heroes - most notably people who wear masks and fight crime. Our show honors the graphic novel without making it necessary to have read it in order to understand this new story."

Jestination Unknown (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Original Series Jestination Unknown is a six-episode comedy travelogue starring funnyman Vir Das along with fellow comedians Anu Menon, Ashwin Mushran, Raj Sharma, Amogh Ranadive, Manan Desai, Amit Tandon, Shruti Seth, Suresh Menon, and Rohini Ramanathan. The show takes Vir Das and his friends on a quintessential expedition across multiple cities (Jodhpur, Patiala, Mysore, Lucknow, Kumarakom and Leh) in a quest to find an answer to the question plaguing every Indian comic, "What does India find funny?"

Fittrat (ZEE5 and ALTBalaji)

The series marks the digital debut of Krystle D'souza, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, and director Santosh Singh. Talking about the show, producer Ekta Kapoor said, "This was a film script we had planned years ago. We have all grown up on the quintessential Pretty Woman (1990) moments. You enter a shop, you can't buy the shoes and the rich man comes in your life and buys them for you. But it's 2019, so you have to think ahead… so the journey of buying her own shoes begins for the girl. I think contemporary women should know it is time we become our own heroes."

Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Modern Love is based on the New York Times' column that explores relationships, love and the human connection. The Amazon Original Series stars some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel and Andy Garcia. One of the biggest draws is episode three in which Anne Hathaway plays Lexi, a lawyer with bipolar disorder struggling to manage her highs and lows. Dev Patel plays a tech mogul who invented a dating site, but is hopelessly pining for the woman he loved and lost.

This is love at its absolute best. And it's beautiful... sometimes. #ModernLove premieres Oct 18th only on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/tBvF6bq3PU — Modern Love (@modernlovetv) September 12, 2019

We will be back with more recommendations from the streaming world next week.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.