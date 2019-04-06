Streaming Now: Laakhon Mein Ek Returns With Shweta Tripathi at the Centre of Season 2

After a much-loved first season, that painted a realistic picture of IIT-JEE prep, Amazon Prime Video is bringing back the second season of Laakhon Mein Ek with focus on the dark side of Indian medical world. Shweta Tripathi plays a junior doctor who is fighting against a corrupt system to make a difference.Netflix is unleashing more interactive shows on us. After Bandersnatch, the latest offering in this domain is You vs Wild, where survivalist Bear Grylls will be taking the help of the viewers to get out of sticky situation during an adventurous journey. Despite adventuring with the explorer in life or death situations, you won't be able to actually kill him though, no matter how many terrible choices you make.Here are our recommendations for your watchlist this week.The first season of Laakhon Mein Ek was much loved by audiences across India and offered a nuanced yet relatable story. Building on the central theme of the show, Season 2 of Laakhon Mein Ek, meaning 'one in a million', tells the story of Dr Shreya, played by Shweta Tripathi, and documents one individual's courage, resilience, and herculean fight against a corrupt system to make a difference. It showcases Dr Shreya as a fierce, fearless and, most importantly, courageous woman.This 2016 comedy-drama, written and directed by Mike Mills, stars Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig, Lucas Jade Zumann and Billy Crudup. Based in part on Mills' childhood, the film tells the story of a teenage boy, his mother, and two other women who help raise him among the love and freedom of Southern California of 1979. It was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress for Bening, as well as for Best Original Screenplay at the 89th Academy Awards.This film, about mysterious creatures who hunt humans using their heightened sense of hearing, leaving humankind to be as quiet as possible, will remind you of last year's hit A Quiet Place. The Silence comes with a cast that inlcudes Stanley Tucci and John Corbett. It is directed by John R Leonetti based on a screenplay by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke that adapts the 2015 horror novel of the same name by Tim Lebbon.This Oscar-winning biographical drama film follows The Boston Globe's "Spotlight" team, the oldest continuously operating newspaper investigative journalist unit in the US and its investigation into cases of widespread and systemic child sex abuse in the Boston area by numerous Roman Catholic priests. The film features an ensemble cast starring Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, John Slattery, and Stanley Tucci, with Brian d'Arcy James, Liev Schreiber, and Billy Crudup in supporting roles.Following the success of Black Mirror's interactive choose-your-own-adventure episode Bandersnatch, Netflix is making more interactive programming, blurring the lines between TV series and the video game Dragon's Lair. First up is You vs Wild, in which we get to decide how to get survivalist Bear Grylls out of sticky situations. For real, Bear, hanging by a rope on a rocky incline, will ask you if he should continue to climb up where a mountain lion waits or if he should slide down over pointy rocks into a ravine below. Way to make adventure real.Stay tuned for more binge-watching recommendations coming next week.