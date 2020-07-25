Streaming Now: Laugh and Cry with Sushant Singh Rajput One Last Time in Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film has been posthumously released. Fans around the world have been sharing their emotional moments after watching this tearjerker that dropped on Disney+ Hotstar Friday evening. The film has proved to be a surreal experience for many, what with its lead characters dealing with impending death at a young age due to terminal illness.

Netflix’s teen romance The Kissing Booth is back with its sequel, with new challenges in the relationship of the lead pair. Elle has to once again choose between love and friendship, and we bet that this journey will be as entertaining as the first one.

Here’s a selection of new titles available on streaming platforms this week.

Dil Bechara (Disney+ Hotstar)

Releasing one month and 10 days after the death of its lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara has become more than just an Indian adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars. It acts as a reminder of Sushant’s talents as an actor, while also giving his fans one last chance to bid him goodbye. With AR Rahman’s sublime music, picture postcard like frames and an emotional storyline, it serves as the fitting tribute to Sushant. John Green’s novel and it’s Hollywood adaptation have already made us familiar to the story. What remains to be seen is Sushant’s onscreen character Manny deal with the dilemmas of life and death, knowing that the actor was struggling with those thoughts in real life, too.

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix)

In this follow-up to Netflix's popular teen romantic comedy The Kissing Booth, Noah is off to Harvard after a romantic summer with Elle. There are new temptations for Noah in college and Elle at school, and their long-distance relationship has to survive the new challenges. She also has to navigate a tricky agreement with her best friend, Noah’s brother Lee, by choosing between him and her boyfriend when she applies for college. Based on the novel The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance by Beth Reekles, the film stars Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles.

Door Ke Darshan (Netflix)

The comedy drama film directed by Gagan Puri stars Mahie Gill, Dolly Ahluwalia and Manu Rishi Chaddha. Dolly plays the matriarch in a dysfunctional family who has woken up after a 30-year coma. On doctor's advice her surrounding have to be kept the way they were before she went into coma, and so the family rewinds back to the Doordarshan era for her. The neighbours also help them keep up the charade, which leads to various comic situations. The film was earlier called Doordarshan, but the name was changed to avoid trademark violation.

Baby's Day Out (Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar has added over a hundred all-time favourite Hollywood movies to their collection. Among them is the family favourite Baby’s Day Out, a film that remains enjoyable for kids and adults even after 25 years of its release. Starring Joe Mantegna, Lara Flynn Boyle, Joe Pantoliano and Brian Haley, the plot centers on a wealthy baby's abduction by three kidnappers, his subsequent escape and adventure through Chicago while being pursued by the kidnappers. The film is full of cute moments with the baby as it goes on an adventure and miraculously escapes dangerous situations. It’s impossible to not fall in love with this movie.

The Nice Guys (Lionsgate Play)

The Nice Guys is an American neo-noir action comedy film directed by Shane Black. The film stars Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, Keith David and Kim Basinger. This police drama set in Los Angeles, centres around on a pair of detectives who stumble into a sprawling conspiracy while investigating the alleged suicide of a once-prominent female adult film star.

We will be back with more titles next week.