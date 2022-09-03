Streaming Now: Lord of the Rings Series, Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli and More to Watch This Week

Amazon’s most expensive project, the Lord of the Rings series, is out now on Prime Video. The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power seeks to take everyone back to Tolkien’s fantasy world via a whole new era of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s movies. Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet have teamed up for the first time for a a psychological suspense-thriller that is out now on OTT.

Here are more details on the shows and movies you can watch on OTT platforms this week.

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (Amazon Prime Video)

In the wake of the Lord Of The Rings movies, fantasy boomed on screens big and small – but no other fantastical world has had quite the majesty, the literary weight, or the cinematic scope of Middle-earth. J.R.R. Tolkien’s tales of Hobbits, Dark Lords, orcs, elves, goblins, and – of course – magical rings have resulted in some of the most expansive and exciting films of all time, changing the face of Hollywood and bringing the fantasy genre well and truly into the mainstream. Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power portrays the Second Age of Middle-earth, an era thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s movies. The series stars Morfydd Clark, Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, and Alex Tarrant, among others.

Cuttputlli (Disney+ Hotstar)

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet starrer Cuttputlli is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli is a psychological suspense-thriller. Akshay Kumar is playing the role of a sub-inspector, Arjan and he investigates a gruesome murder mystery in the film. Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh share the screen space for the first time. Rakul Preet is playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s love interest. As the thriller turns into a roller coaster ride where the narrative unfolds a twisted unexpected scenario. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

Lorni – The Flaneur (SonyLIV)

Great stories have the power to transcend borders and grab eyeballs, irrespective of the language, region, or cultural nuances. One such film is Lorni – The Flaneur, starring Adil Hussain and directed by musician-filmmaker Wanphrang K Diengdoh. Set in Shillong, Lorni – The Flaneur, is the story of Shem, an out-of-work, self-styled detective, whose life takes an interesting turn when he is asked to investigate the disappearance of a ‘paila’ – a coral necklace of great cultural significance for the Khasi people. Navigating narrow streets and dark alleys, he embarks on an emotional and mental journey reflective of his reality and that of Shillong. Released in 2019, the film has won global accolades such as the New York Indian Film Fest 2020, London Indian Film Festival 2021 and Ottawa Indian Film Festival 2021. It happened to be the only Indian nomination in the First Feature Category Competition at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Fest, Estonia.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 (Netflix)

Love them or hate them, you can’t ignore them. The Bollywood wives – Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are back – bringing couture, crushes, rushes and flashes. The trailer for the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives shows you exactly why you will need to drop everything and escape into this world of wine, whines and wives! From star-studded cameos and drool worthy vacations, to groundbreaking fights and truckloads of hot gossip, the women are ready for a raging season 2! Tackling lies, love and life beyond 40, these friends who have stuck together for 25 years are ready to enter a new phase in their lives.

White Elephant (Lionsgate Play)

This is the story of an assassination attempt that is witnessed by two cops – Gabriel Tancredi (Michael Rooker), an ex-marine turned mob enforcer, is ordered by his ruthless mob boss Arnold Soloman (Bruce Willis) to eliminate all threats. As rival gangs make their moves, will Gabriel be able to prove himself, and make it out alive?

