Streaming Now: Man-Animal Conflict in Vidya Balan's Sherni, Rurouni Kenshin's Live-Action Version

Vidya Balan’s newest film titled Sherni was pegged as poignant tale of man-woman conflict and promoted as a symbol of woman power. Despite its seemingly ferocious exterior, Sherni has emerged as a quite tale of a forest officer in search of an elusive tigress in the jungles. Director Amit Masurkar draws out the human-animal conflict in all its complexity, making Sherni a must-watch this weekend.

Rurouni Kenshin, one of the most popular manga series in the world, has gotten a live-action version that is streaming now on Netflix. It is one of Japan’s most widely acclaimed recent franchises. Here are other new titles that you can stream online this week.

Sherni (Amazon Prime Video)

Sherni is a story set in the backdrop of man-animal conflict, where a forest officer (Vidya Balan) must work through the brutal beasts of social barriers set by a patriarchal society and the languid attitude within her department. She leads a team intending to capture an unsettled tigress as she battles obstacles and pressures, both natural and man-made. Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, this must-watch drama is helmed by Newton-fame director Amit Masurkar and is laced with his trademark satire. The film also has an eclectic mix of actors like Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.

Rurouni Kenshin (Netflix)

Rurouni Kenshin became a successful anime series in the mid-1990s, and it was only a matter of time before a live-action adaptation of the saga followed. Warner Bros. Japan backed the project, and turned it into one of Japan’s most widely acclaimed recent franchises. The initial trilogy — 2012’s Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins and 2014’s Kyoto Inferno and The Legend Ends — is widely available for digital rental. And Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, the saga’s fourth movie, is now on Netflix, after opening successfully in Japan in April 2020.

Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat (Amazon Prime Video)

Bring out the popcorn and settle in for a riot of laughs as Karunesh Talwar is back with yet another exciting stand-up comedy show titled Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat, a latest addition to the Amazon Funnies slate. Whipping up some of his most special roasts on everyday life and everything in it , the special will see Karunesh talk about his relationship with his parents and girlfriend, his attempts at being more self-aware, and the fact that we’re all just modified versions of our parents.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Amazon Prime Video)

They are not just superheroes, but can be described as legends. Season 6 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has principal cast members Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton, Nick Zano, Dominic Purcell and Matt Ryan return from previous seasons, while Adam Tsekhman and Shayan Sobhian were promoted to the main cast from their recurring status in previous seasons. They are joined by new cast member Lisseth Chavez. Fans can now binge watch all episodes from Season 1 - 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

Luca (Disney+ Hotstar)

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. Cast includes Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, Jim Gaffigan and Sandy Martin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here