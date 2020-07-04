Streaming Now: Manoj Bajpayee as Retired Cop in Bhonsle, Revisit Japanese Horror with Ju-On Origins

Netflix is seeking to bring back all your nightmares after watching The Grudge, with Ju-On: Origins, their first Japanese horror Original. It stems from the Japanese-American horror franchise created by Takashi Shimizu, which began in 1998. The franchise consists, to date, of 13 films, including 4 American-produced films starting with The Grudge starring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

After doing the rounds of festivals, Manoj Bajpayee’s film Bhonsle is now streaming on SonyLiv. The story about Mumbai’s decades-old anti-North Indian conflict, releasing amid the nationwide migrant crisis, has found renewed relevance.

Here are more titles that you should check out this week.

Bhonsle (SonyLIV)



A terminally-ill Maharashtrian cop Bhonsle, retired against his will, finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23 year old North-Indian girl and her little brother. As the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches Bhonsle’s doorstep, he preps for one last battle worth fighting for, but will we succeed? Directed by Devashish Makhija, the movie features Manoj Bajpayee along with Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh and Virat Vaibhav in lead roles.

JU-ON: Origins (Netflix)



The six-episode limited series tells the story of how the house in the JU-ON movie franchise, created by Takashi Shimizu, got its reputation as a cursed home. The house is cursed because of a grudge started when a woman, her son and his cat was killed by her jealous husband. Now, when people see her white-clad visage in the house, they’re haunted for life. But the series is not about how the woman in white came to occupy the house, but how its reputation to haunt whoever has been in the house and seen the woman started.

Hanna Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)



Created and written by David Farr, directed by Sarah Adina Smith, the thrilling series stars Esme Creed-Miles in the lead, along with Joel Kinnaman, and Mireille Enos. The latest edition revolves around Hanna's survival after her successful escape, and how she experiences life as a typical teenager while being engineered to combat and fight.

Hamilton (Disney+ Hotstar Premium)



An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world.“Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a core that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Sufiyum Sujatayum (Amazon Prime Video)



Malayalam title Sufiyum Sujatayum has globally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Vijay Babu and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, the Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer is the first Malayalam title to release directly on Amazon Prime Video. Sujata (Aditi Rao Hydari) is an innate mute single daughter of Mallikarjunan (Siddique) and Kamala (Kalarenjini). She falls in love with her neighbour, a Sufi (Dev Mohan) but her father gets her married off to a well-do-to NRI Rajeev (Jayasurya), in Dubai. Ten years have passed since and she thinks that she’s left that love in her past until, one day, she gets a call bringing the death news of Sufi. Her husband Rajeev decides to bring her back to the village.