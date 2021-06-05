Streaming Now: Manoj Bajpayee Back as The Family Man in S2, Anne Hathaway’s Dark Turn in The Witches

The much-anticipated second season of The Family Man is out now, marking the return of Manoj Bajpayee as the middle-class man who is also a world-class spy. The first season ended in a cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered, which the makers assure will be addressed in Season 2. The series ran into controversy for its references to certain real-life events with respect to Samantha Akkineni’s character, but that seems to have only added to the curiosity surrounding the show.

This week a bunch of foreign titles will also keep you entertained. Anne Hathaway as the Grand Witch in the 2020 film The Witches, legal drama The Mauritanian and the Brazil-based crime drama Dom are titles to look forward to this week.

The Family Man Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama Amazon Original Series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant’s tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is as much a satirical take on the geopolitics of the region as it is the story of a middle-class guy who is a world class spy. Created by director duo Raj and DK, the new season marks the digital debut of south actress Samantha Akkineni, who joins the stellar cast of the show including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Seema Biswas.

Dom Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

Dom tells the story of Pedro, a handsome boy from Rio de Janeiro’s middle class who is introduced to cocaine in his teen years, eventually becoming an addict and eventually emerging as the leader of a criminal gang that dominated the tabloids in Rio in the early 2000s. Shifting between action, adventure and drama, Dom also tells the story of Pedro’s father Vitor Dantas, who as a kid, makes a discovery at the bottom of the sea, reports it to the authorities and ends up joining the police intelligence service. The series shows the journey of father and son living opposite lives, often mirroring and complementing each other, while at the same time, being in confronting situations which blur the lines between right and wrong.

The Mauritanian (Amazon Prime Video)

When Mohamedou Ould Slahi is detained and imprisoned without charges by the U.S government, his fight for freedom and justice begins. He turns to his defense attorney Nancy Hollander and her associate Teri Duncan who battle the government for the justice he deserves. The drama-thriller directed by Kevin Macdonald stars Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster and Shailene Woodley, among other talented actors. Follow the journey uncovering the truth and the tale of the human spirit in The Mauritanian streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 1st June.

The Witches (Amazon Prime Video)

Bringing the characters of Roald Dahl’s much-loved story to life for the audience of today, The Witches narrates the heartwarming story of an orphan boy and his grandmother. Set in 1967, things take a turn when the boy and his grandma have a run-in with real-life witches in an otherwise luxurious sea-side resort. The tale unfolds as they must dodge these despicable creatures in order to ascertain their own safety. Directed by Robert Zemeckis with a star cast of Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and others, get ready to be spell-bound by the magic on June 4.

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Hotstar Premium)

The critically acclaimed and much anticipated animation film Raya and the Last Dragon has won hearts and received positive feedback from a global audience. This film takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

