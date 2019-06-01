Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Streaming Now: Mind The Malhotras This Week as Black Mirror Returns with All Its Darkness

Take a deep dive into the lives of the Jonas Brothers with the documentary Chasing Happiness on Amazon Prime Video. Another intriguing title dropping this week is Netflix's I Am Mother, a thriller-science fiction film.

Bohni Bandyopadhyay | News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Streaming Now: Mind The Malhotras This Week as Black Mirror Returns with All Its Darkness
Take a deep dive into the lives of the Jonas Brothers with the documentary Chasing Happiness on Amazon Prime Video. Another intriguing title dropping this week is Netflix's I Am Mother, a thriller-science fiction film.
Loading...
Black Mirror fans who have been waiting with bated breath ever since Bandersnatch released, can heave a sigh of relief now. The Season 5 premiere of the Charlie Brooker show on Netflix is just four days away. You can thank Bandersnatch for the delay in release of this three-episode season - which also stars Miley Cyrus in one of them. The trailers for the episodes were released last month.

Cyrus Sahukar and Mini Mathur are coming together for a sitcom called Mind The Malhotras on Amazon Prime Video as a couple seeking counselling to save their marriage even as their attempts to spice up their sex life is foiled by the many demands of raising three children in suburban Mumbai. The hilarious incidents that happen in their daily life form the plot of the show.

Here are five of the major titles dropping on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix this week.

Mind The Malhotras Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)
Mind The Malhotras

The trailer promises that there's more to this show than a catchy, alliterating title. Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Born Free Entertainment, Mind the Malhotras is an adaptation of the Israeli series La Familigia. It stars Cyrus Sahukar and Mini Mathur as a couple who enroll for counselling to save themselves from a divorce. Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video India, described the nine episode sitcom as a "fun take on the everyday lives of a modern, upwardly mobile, suburban Indian couple."

Chasing Happiness (Jonas Brothers Documentary) (Amazon Prime Video)
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. (Image: Twitter) Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]

Filled with never-before-seen footage of the brothers' early days, Chasing Happiness is a personal look at the Jonas Brothers' journey from a family struggling to make ends meet, to pop superstardom, to an abrupt hiatus that shocked the world. As Nick, Joe, and Kevin separate and try to find their footing as individuals, Chasing Happiness goes beyond the headlines and behind the scenes, as they build their own successful lives and careers outside of the band, and ultimately rebuild their relationships as siblings and rekindle a musical spark that inspires their upcoming album, Happiness Begins.

I Am Mother (Netflix)
I Am Mother Netflix

I Am Mother is an Australian-American thriller-science fiction film, directed by Grant Sputore. It stars Hilary Swank, Clara Ruugaard, and Rose Byrne. Clara plays a teenage girl who is raised underground by a robot Mother (Rose Byrne) designed to repopulate the earth following an extinction event. The arrival of a woman (Swank) from the outside world threatens this bond, raising questions about everything the girl has been told so far about the human race. She starts probing the robot's nature and discovers the truth of the Mother's greater mission.

Black Mirror Season 5 (Netflix)
black mirror

A whole new season of Black Mirror starts this week, with three new episodes debuting slightly later than usual due to the work required on Bandersnatch. "Doing Bandersnatch was like doing several episodes at once," series creator Charlie Brooker told RadioTimes.com, "so in one respect the other season five episodes are more straightforward, though they all come with their own challenges." Last month, Netflix released a small teaser clip of the upcoming season, giving fans a glimpse into the dark, futuristic, sci-fi world of human-tech collision and its repercussions.

Designated Survivor Season 3 (Netflix)
Designated Survivor Season 3

The political thriller drama follows the ascent of Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), a Secretary of Housing and Urban Development who becomes the US President after a deadly explosion. Designated Survivor was created by David Guggenheim, the screenwriter of films like Safe House and Stolen. In May 2018, ABC canceled Designated Survivor, just days before the season 2 finale. The series' ratings dropped significantly from season 1 to season 2, with viewership for the final 22 episodes showing a progressive decline. But season 1 was named the Most Exciting TV Series by TV Guide in 2016, and season 2 created buzz thanks to the collective performances. In September, Netflix stepped in and renewed Designated Survivor for season 3, and is now branded as a Netflix Original.

Head back next week for more suggestions for your watchlist.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram