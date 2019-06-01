Streaming Now: Mind The Malhotras This Week as Black Mirror Returns with All Its Darkness

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Streaming Now: Mind The Malhotras This Week as Black Mirror Returns with All Its Darkness
Take a deep dive into the lives of the Jonas Brothers with the documentary Chasing Happiness on Amazon Prime Video. Another intriguing title dropping this week is Netflix's I Am Mother, a thriller-science fiction film.
Take a deep dive into the lives of the Jonas Brothers with the documentary Chasing Happiness on Amazon Prime Video. Another intriguing title dropping this week is Netflix's I Am Mother, a thriller-science fiction film.
Black Mirror fans who have been waiting with bated breath ever since Bandersnatch released, can heave a sigh of relief now. The Season 5 premiere of the Charlie Brooker show on Netflix is just four days away. You can thank Bandersnatch for the delay in release of this three-episode season - which also stars Miley Cyrus in one of them. The trailers for the episodes were released last month.
Cyrus Sahukar and Mini Mathur are coming together for a sitcom called Mind The Malhotras on Amazon Prime Video as a couple seeking counselling to save their marriage even as their attempts to spice up their sex life is foiled by the many demands of raising three children in suburban Mumbai. The hilarious incidents that happen in their daily life form the plot of the show.
Here are five of the major titles dropping on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix this week.
Mind The Malhotras Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)
The trailer promises that there's more to this show than a catchy, alliterating title. Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Born Free Entertainment, Mind the Malhotras is an adaptation of the Israeli series La Familigia. It stars Cyrus Sahukar and Mini Mathur as a couple who enroll for counselling to save themselves from a divorce. Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video India, described the nine episode sitcom as a "fun take on the everyday lives of a modern, upwardly mobile, suburban Indian couple."
Chasing Happiness (Jonas Brothers Documentary) (Amazon Prime Video)
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]
Filled with never-before-seen footage of the brothers' early days, Chasing Happiness is a personal look at the Jonas Brothers' journey from a family struggling to make ends meet, to pop superstardom, to an abrupt hiatus that shocked the world. As Nick, Joe, and Kevin separate and try to find their footing as individuals, Chasing Happiness goes beyond the headlines and behind the scenes, as they build their own successful lives and careers outside of the band, and ultimately rebuild their relationships as siblings and rekindle a musical spark that inspires their upcoming album, Happiness Begins.
I Am Mother (Netflix)
I Am Mother is an Australian-American thriller-science fiction film, directed by Grant Sputore. It stars Hilary Swank, Clara Ruugaard, and Rose Byrne. Clara plays a teenage girl who is raised underground by a robot Mother (Rose Byrne) designed to repopulate the earth following an extinction event. The arrival of a woman (Swank) from the outside world threatens this bond, raising questions about everything the girl has been told so far about the human race. She starts probing the robot's nature and discovers the truth of the Mother's greater mission.
Black Mirror Season 5 (Netflix)
A whole new season of Black Mirror starts this week, with three new episodes debuting slightly later than usual due to the work required on Bandersnatch. "Doing Bandersnatch was like doing several episodes at once," series creator Charlie Brooker told RadioTimes.com, "so in one respect the other season five episodes are more straightforward, though they all come with their own challenges." Last month, Netflix released a small teaser clip of the upcoming season, giving fans a glimpse into the dark, futuristic, sci-fi world of human-tech collision and its repercussions.
Designated Survivor Season 3 (Netflix)
The political thriller drama follows the ascent of Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), a Secretary of Housing and Urban Development who becomes the US President after a deadly explosion. Designated Survivor was created by David Guggenheim, the screenwriter of films like Safe House and Stolen. In May 2018, ABC canceled Designated Survivor, just days before the season 2 finale. The series' ratings dropped significantly from season 1 to season 2, with viewership for the final 22 episodes showing a progressive decline. But season 1 was named the Most Exciting TV Series by TV Guide in 2016, and season 2 created buzz thanks to the collective performances. In September, Netflix stepped in and renewed Designated Survivor for season 3, and is now branded as a Netflix Original.
Head back next week for more suggestions for your watchlist.
