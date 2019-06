Streaming Now: Mind The Malhotras This Week as Black Mirror Returns with All Its Darkness

Black Mirror fans who have been waiting with bated breath ever since Bandersnatch released, can heave a sigh of relief now. The Season 5 premiere of the Charlie Brooker show on Netflix is just four days away. You can thank Bandersnatch for the delay in release of this three-episode season - which also stars Miley Cyrus in one of them. The trailers for the episodes were released last month.Cyrus Sahukar and Mini Mathur are coming together for a sitcom called Mind The Malhotras on Amazon Prime Video as a couple seeking counselling to save their marriage even as their attempts to spice up their sex life is foiled by the many demands of raising three children in suburban Mumbai. The hilarious incidents that happen in their daily life form the plot of the show.Here are five of the major titles dropping on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix this week.The trailer promises that there's more to this show than a catchy, alliterating title. Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Born Free Entertainment, Mind the Malhotras is an adaptation of the Israeli series La Familigia. It stars Cyrus Sahukar and Mini Mathur as a couple who enroll for counselling to save themselves from a divorce. Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video India, described the nine episode sitcom as a "fun take on the everyday lives of a modern, upwardly mobile, suburban Indian couple." Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]Filled with never-before-seen footage of the brothers' early days, Chasing Happiness is a personal look at the Jonas Brothers' journey from a family struggling to make ends meet, to pop superstardom, to an abrupt hiatus that shocked the world. As Nick, Joe, and Kevin separate and try to find their footing as individuals, Chasing Happiness goes beyond the headlines and behind the scenes, as they build their own successful lives and careers outside of the band, and ultimately rebuild their relationships as siblings and rekindle a musical spark that inspires their upcoming album, Happiness Begins.I Am Mother is an Australian-American thriller-science fiction film, directed by Grant Sputore. It stars Hilary Swank, Clara Ruugaard, and Rose Byrne. Clara plays a teenage girl who is raised underground by a robot Mother (Rose Byrne) designed to repopulate the earth following an extinction event. The arrival of a woman (Swank) from the outside world threatens this bond, raising questions about everything the girl has been told so far about the human race. She starts probing the robot's nature and discovers the truth of the Mother's greater mission.A whole new season of Black Mirror starts this week, with three new episodes debuting slightly later than usual due to the work required on Bandersnatch. "Doing Bandersnatch was like doing several episodes at once," series creator Charlie Brooker told RadioTimes.com, "so in one respect the other season five episodes are more straightforward, though they all come with their own challenges." Last month, Netflix released a small teaser clip of the upcoming season, giving fans a glimpse into the dark, futuristic, sci-fi world of human-tech collision and its repercussions.The political thriller drama follows the ascent of Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), a Secretary of Housing and Urban Development who becomes the US President after a deadly explosion. Designated Survivor was created by David Guggenheim, the screenwriter of films like Safe House and Stolen. In May 2018, ABC canceled Designated Survivor, just days before the season 2 finale. The series' ratings dropped significantly from season 1 to season 2, with viewership for the final 22 episodes showing a progressive decline. But season 1 was named the Most Exciting TV Series by TV Guide in 2016, and season 2 created buzz thanks to the collective performances. In September, Netflix stepped in and renewed Designated Survivor for season 3, and is now branded as a Netflix Original.Head back next week for more suggestions for your watchlist.