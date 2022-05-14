Streaming Now: Modern Love Mumbai and Aadha Ishq New on OTT, The Kashmir Files Gets Web Premiere

American series Modern Love, based on New York Times’ column of the same name, won hearts all over the world when it released in 2019. The concept has now been adapted in India with the title ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, with stories about people from the Maximum City. Films like The Kashmir Files and Matrix 4: Resurrections, which had released theatrically earlier, are now available on OTT platforms.

Modern Love Mumbai (Amazon Prime Video)

Modern Love Mumbai is an anthology inspired by the famous New York Times column, and brings together six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema - Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana. It stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh, Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik among many others. Modern Love Mumbai features a bouquet of six heart-warming, lyrical stories that explore love in its many forms and together all the stories represent a unique love affair with the poly-cultural city of Mumbai.

The Kashmir Files (ZEE5)

After its record-breaking performance at the box office, The Kashmir Files premiered on ZEE5 on 13th May in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Indian Sign Language. Releasing the film with Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation makes it accessible for deaf people. The ISL interpretation for ‘The Kashmir Files’ was carried out by ISH News, which is the One-Stop News and Awareness channel. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles, The Kashmir Files is set to premiere on 13th May, only on ZEE5.

Matrix 4: Resurrections (Amazon Prime Video)

Matrix 4: Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous. The film is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam from May 12.

Aadha Ishq (Voot Select)

Spanning nine episodes, Aadha Ishq, starring Aamna Sharif, Gaurav Arora, Pratibha Ranta and Kunaal Roy Kapur in lead roles, delves into an unconventional tale of forbidden love. Set against the scenic backdrops of Gulmarg, Srinagar and Mussoorie, Aadha Ishq follows the events that transpire when Rene (played by Pratibha Ranta), falls head over heels in love with the charismatic Sahir (played by Gaurav Arora), an artist who had a turbulent romantic history with her mother, Roma (played by Aamna Sharif). What makes Sahir reappear in his old flame Roma’s life after ten years, forms the crux of this unique and contemporary romantic drama. The supporting cast of the series boasts of Suchitra Pillai, Darsheel Safary, Pooja Bhamrrah and Gautam Ahuja in key roles. Produced by 24 Frames Media, this Nandita Mehra directorial will take viewers on a soul-rending journey that explores the complexities of human emotions and relationships!

Saani Kayidhaam (Amazon Prime Video)

Arun Matheswaran’s revenge action- drama, Saani Kayidhaam (Tamil and Malayalam; Chinni in Telugu), is the story of a generational curse coming true when injustice is inflicted upon Ponni (portrayed by Keerthy Suresh) who loses everything one night. She and her family. Ponni sets out to seek vengeance along with Sangaiah (played by K. Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past. The film is now streaming on Prime Video.

