Streaming Now: Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 is an Apt Sequel, Girls Hostel 2.0 Makes for Easy Binge Watch

The much-awaited sequel to Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller Drishyam is out finally. Starting off from where the first part ended, Drishyam 2 raises the stakes with an edgier and more thrilling plot. The trailer took the viewers into the intriguing world of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family and how their lives have altered post that one fateful night. The gripping tale goes through unexpected turn of events that leads to a nail biting and emotional climax.

TVF’s comedy series Girls Hostel is also back with its 2.0 version, presenting a humorous take on lives of girls in hostels. The first season of the series was a hit, which makes expectations from the second season higher. Whether 2.0 lives up to those expectations or not, the series is definitely made for a fun and easy binge watch session.

Drishyam 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Drishyam 2: The Resumption is the sequel to 2013’s Malayalam drama thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor. The much-awaited film features the family of Mohanlal's character Georgekutty facing newer challenges as they grapple with their haunting past all over again. It's six years since Varun's body was buried under the police station in Rajakkad, and nobody has a clue what Georgekutty had done, though the police won't stop sniffing around him. Rani feels Georgekutty has changed, and is no more the same person he was. Georgekutty owns a theatre now and is after his dream of producing a film. The film explores three aspects: a family who is living in the fear of being caught one day; Geeta and Prabhakar, the parents who lost their son, still trying to find justice; and the Police department still desperately trying to solve the puzzle.

Girls Hostel 2.0 (SonyLiv)

TVF's easy watch series Girls Hostel is back with version 2.0, riding the advantage of the ready fan base season one had built. This season is set against the backdrop of college elections. As the first episode takes off, campus bully Ramya Mantri (Shreya Mehta) is bribing Dean Sarla Desai (Jayati Bhatia) with an expensive watch, so the idea of polls is scrapped and she be allowed to carry on uncontested. 2.0 brings back the players of the first season in familiar roles. Richa (Ahsaas Channa), the new girl of season one, is now more assertive and trying to help Zahira in her fight to rid the campus of Ramya's dominance. The show mostly works for its right balance of humour and drama, and it puts across a few pertinent points about hostel life of girls.

Unhinged (Amazon Prime Video)

This eagerly awaited action thriller stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, and Gabriel Bateman. The film revolves around a woman who confronts an unstable man at an intersection and becomes the target of his rage. Rachel is a single mother whose bad day gets even worse when she beeps her horn at a fellow driver during rush-hour traffic. After an exchange of words, she soon realizes that the mysterious man is following her and her young son in his truck. The initial case of road rage quickly escalates into full-blown terror as Rachel discovers the psychopath's sinister plan for revenge.

The Record (Amazon Prime Video)

Australia, the host and the tournament favorites of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 have a chance to make the world record of maximum attendance at a women’s sporting event, but will poor form and injuries derail them? The plan to smash the world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event depends on host and tournament favorites, Australia, getting through to the final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, but injuries, poor form and a new wave of international talent threaten to derail Australia’s campaign at every turn. The sports documentary is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Behind Her Eyes: Limited Series (Netflix)

Behind Her Eyes is a psychological supernatural thriller directed by Steve Lightfoot, based on a 2017 novel of the same name written by Sarah Pinborough. The main characters of the limited series are played by Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, Tom Bateman and Robert Aramayo. Behind Her Eyes follows the story of a single mother, whose "world is thrown off kilter when she begins an affair with her new boss David and matters take an even stranger turn when she’s drawn into an unlikely friendship with his wife Adele. What starts as an unconventional love triangle soon becomes a dark, psychological tale of suspense and twisted revelations, as Louise finds herself caught in a dangerous web of secrets where nothing and no-one is what they seem."