Streaming Now: Money Heist 4 or The Mandalorian, What are You Binge-Watching This Week?

The big news this week in the OTT world is the launch of Disney+Hotstar, so Indian viewers have access to a wider range of content. More titles for your watchlist, more time to be spend bingeing on shows.

The other big news of the week is of course release of Part 4 of Money Heist. The explosive Spanish series is among the most popular titles on Netflix. The success of season three saw the show become the most watched non-English language series in its first week on the platform.

Some interesting Indian titles have also dropped on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and ALTBalaji this week. Here’s our list of recommendations.

Money Heist 4 (Netflix)



Money Heist returned to Netflix on Friday for its fourth season, known as La casa de papel in Spanish, which means ‘the house of paper’.. It picks up right where the third season left off, with the Professor (Álvaro Morte) falling in the trap he set and kickstarting a war in the process, while the police officer Raquel “Lisbon” Murillo (Itziar Ituño) herself in handcuffs. The trailer of season 4 features Tokyo narrating stating that the Professor has lost his mind and we get a first glimpse as to what will happen with Raquel in season 4. She’s offered the chance to get her old life back. We also get plenty of action shots suggesting this is going to be a fast-paced and action-packed fourth entry.

Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video)



Panchayat is a light-hearted show capturing the journey of an urban protagonist Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), who for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Stuck between crazy characters, Abhishek unwillingly starts his job but with the sole motivation of getting out of there as soon as possible, for which he even prepares for CAT. Made by TVF, the show also stars Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta.

The Mandalorian (Disney+Hotstar)



The Mandalorian, also known as Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is a space Western web television series created by Jon Favreau and released on Disney+. It is the first live action series in the Star Wars franchise. Set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and 25 years prior to the events of The Force Awakens, it follows the title character, the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, and his exploits beyond the reaches of the New Republic. After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy, as the lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as bounty hunter.

John Wick 3 (Lionsgate Play)



The neo-noir action thriller film starring Keanu Reeves as the eponymous character is the third installment in the John Wick film series. In the film, which picks up minutes after the end of the previous film, ex-hitman John Wick finds himself on the run from legions of assassins after a $14 million contract is put on his head due to his recent actions.

Who's Your Daddy? (ZEE5 and ALTBalaji)



Having played villainous roles in films, Rahul Dev will be seen in a new and different avatar in ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s web-series 'Who’s Your Daddy?' He is trying his hand at comedy, playing the character of a retired Major Subedaar, Prem Singh Barnala, who is instinctive, naive, emotional and unsure of himself. Evolving to make peace and embracing the positives of life, the character's sense of humour will definitely make you fall in love with him.