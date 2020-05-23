Streaming Now: Nawazuddin's Ghoomketu Plus Horror Series Betaal Equals Entertaining Eid Weekend

While the lockdown has taken the zing out of Eid festivities this year, streaming platforms are showering its subscribers with content. Almost every platform has planned a major release this weekend.

While Shah Rukh Khan himself cannot be part of an Eid release, his company Red Chillies Entertainment is dropping their new horror thriller Betaal this weekend on Netflix. ZEE5 has already made their big premiere in the form of Ghoomketu, a comedy movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap.

If you are in the mood for some satire, hit international animated sitcom The Family Guy is also now available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Take a look at this week's recommendations to make your stay-at-home Eid more entertaining.

Betaal (Netflix)



Netflix’s new zombie thriller Betaal is set in a remote village where the battalion of a dead Colonel from two centuries ago has gotten infected with the curse of a Betaal. The Counter Insurgency Police Department (CIPD) has to fight against the army of the dead making this a near-impossible battle to win. Viineet Kumar Singh plays the role of Vikram Sirohi, a CIPD officer who has to choose between his mind and heart amid life-threatening circumstances. The series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Aahana Kumra and Suchitra Pillai.

Ghoomketu (ZEE5)



Written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Ghoomketu stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun and Raghuvir Yadav in lead roles. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha in cameos. Nawazuddin plays a wannabe scriptwriter Ghoomketu from UP who flees his village and lands up in Mumbai to make his Bollywood dreams come true. Anurag Kashyap is a lazy policeman, a bumbling fool tasked with the job of looking for Ghoomketu. It’s a tale of two losers and the funny situations they land up in.

Family Guy (Disney+Hotstar)



After entertaining the world with its razor-sharp satirical humour, popular animated series Family Guy has made its way to India. Since its launch in 1999, the show has enjoyed a massive following. Conceptualized and created by Seth Macfarlane, over 350 episodes spanning 18 seasons of the series are now available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Set in the fictional town of Quahog, Family Guy features the adventures of the dysfunctional Griffin family as they strive to cope with everyday life where they are thrown into one crazy scenario after another.

Homecoming Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)



The popular series Homecoming returns with new twists and sharp turns with Walter Cruz returning as the lead character. Following the trauma of the war and the Homecoming initiative, Walter, a humble soldier, who thought he would benefit from the program, begins to realize that there's an even more insidious version of the program underway – if only he can remember. Homecoming's co-showrunners and executive producers are Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who are also the creators of the Gimlet Media podcast upon which the show is based. Season 2 stars Janelle Monáe, Stephan James, Oscar-winner Chris Cooper, Emmy-winner Joan Cusack, and Hong Chau, among others.

The Lodge (Amazon Prime Video)



Recently released horror thriller The Lodge is the latest offering by the Goodnight Mommy director duo - Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz. It stars Lukas Schwarz, Elias Schwarz, and Susanne Wuest. The film features a nightmarish battle of wills between two kids and a mother-figure who they do not trust. During a family retreat to a remote winter cabin over the holidays, the father abruptly departs for work. He leaves his two children in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace. Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge. Their stay takes a bizarre turn as terrifying events summon specters from Grace's dark past.

