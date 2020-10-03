Streaming Now: Nawazuddin's Serious Men is a Sharp Satire, R Madhavan's Nishabdham is an Edgy Thriller

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a con man, who is also a family man, in Netflix’s new release Serious Men. The film is a satire with the theme of the haves and the have-nots. The film is a tragi-comical narration of what can go wrong when a man dares to dream way beyond his reach. Serious Men will make for a fun and thought-provoking one at the same time.

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty have come together in the Tamil/Telugu thriller Nishabdham. Sex and the City fans will love creator Darren Star’s new series Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins. Actress Sneha Ullal is making her digital debut with ZEE5’s new thriller show ‘Expiry Date’.

Here’s more details on the new titles streaming on OTT platforms this week.

Serious Men (Netflix)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Ayyan Mani, a middle-aged Dalit working as an assistant to a Brahmin astronomer at the Institute of Theory and Research in Mumbai. He lives in slum with his wife and a son. Furious at his situation in life, Ayyan develops an outrageous story that his 10-year-old son is a mathematical genius – a lie which later gets out of control. Serious Men is directed by Sudhir Mishra, based on the book of the same name by Manu Joseph. Mishra delves into the age-old class distinction prevalent within Indian society. The theme of haves and have-nots add the quintessential human drama to this impactful satire.

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Sex and the City creator Darren Star had drawn on his own fascination with Paris when writing ‘Emily in Paris’. The series follows Chicago native Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as her marketing firm transfers her to a French company where her optimism and knack for social media doesn’t quite gel with the Parisian sensibility. In Paris, Emily struggles with the cultural differences but also makes new friends and meets beautiful French men. Star feels that Paris itself is central to the story, just as New York City was another character on ‘Sex and the City’. The entirety of ‘Emily in Paris’ was filmed in France with an entirely French crew, including the same production designer as ‘Midnight in Paris’.

Nishabdham (Amazon Prime Video)

Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute, gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. With a team of police detectives determined to get to the bottom of the case and the list of suspects ranging from a ghost to a missing young girl, Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end. Starring Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles, the film marks American actor Michael Madsen making his Indian film debut and also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond (Amazon Prime Video)

It is a spin-off series to The Walking Dead, which is based on the comic book series of the same name, and is the third television series within The Walking Dead franchise. Starring Annet Mahendru, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicolas Cantu, Aliyah Royale and Nico Tortorella, ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ takes place ten years after the apocalypse begins, and centres on a group of Nebraska-based youngsters who are the first generation to come-of-age in the new world. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

Expiry Date (ZEE5)

Fifteen years after her Bollywood debut, Sneha Ullal is now makking her digital debut in the ZEE5 thriller show Expiry Date, which revolves around two couples and the extra-marital affairs that they are involved in. The plot takes a turn when jealousy and anger brings about an inherent change in the nature of the protagonists and their deceiving, betraying and vicious nature comes to the forefront. "I was a little bit nervous before starting the shoot, as I was acting after a while and this is a new medium for me. But when I reached the set, all those thoughts disappeared. I tried to give my best," Sneha recalled.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

A unique fashion show celebrating the new Fall 2020 collection from music and fashion icon Rihanna. The extraordinary fashion experience features a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest savage styles, with special performances from some of the hottest names in music. It features performances from Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch, and Special Appearances by Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith and many more.