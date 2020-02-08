Streaming Now: Netflix Makes Valentine's Week Special with To All the Boys PS I Still Love You, Taj Mahal 1989

Netflix is going all out this Valentine's Day with a number of releases around the day of love. You have the much-awaited sequel of the teen romance To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before dropping just before V-Day. The streaming giant is also releasing an Indian original called Taj Mahal 1989, which has couples of different ages delving into the politics of love through friendships, budding romances and marriage.

Netflix is taking this love business quite seriously. Just after releasing Karan Johar's dating show What the Love, they have another show pairing up couples in Love is Blind.

Here are the titles you could add to your watchlist this week. Don't worry, there are some non-mushy shows on the list, too.

To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You (Netflix)

The dreamy Noah Centineo and the starry-eyed Lana Condor are back with the sequel to the Netflix film To All the Boys I've Loved Before. After pretending to be a couple in the previous film, Lara and Peter are finally in a steady space and doing all things real couples do - going out on dates, gifting jewellery and making promises to never break each other's heart. But another recipient of one of Lara Jean's old love letters make an entry into her life. Lara is now confronted with her first real dilemma - can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

Dear Lara Jean, It's official - the final #ToAlltheBoys2 trailer is here! Watch To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Feb 12. pic.twitter.com/pvjPEA6Uqe — To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (@toalltheboys) January 23, 2020

Taj Mahal 1989 (Netflix)

The web series set in Lucknow will begin streaming on Netflix from February 14. In the romantic drama, couples of different ages delve into the politics of love through friendships, budding romances and marriage. Starring Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Anshul Chauhan and Anud Singh Dhaka, Taj Mahal 1989 explores love and its side effects of the 80s, when dating sites like Tinder and Bumble were not a thing and people had to make do with options available in front of them.

The Taj Mahal 1989 trailer, in case you'd like to go back to a simpler time.https://t.co/r9Yty7lCYC — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 7, 2020

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Netflix is expanding its unscripted slate with a 10-episode order to Love is Blind, a serialized unscripted dating series. The show will premiere globally over three weeks beginning February 13 just in time for Valentine’s Day. Love Is Blind looks at whether looks or age do matter in romantic relationships, or if love is really blind. Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

30 singles looking for love have signed up for the ultimate dating experience: can they fall in love with someone they've never seen? And what happens to that love when they come face-to-face & begin planning their wedding?Love Is Blind — a three-week event — kicks off Feb 13 pic.twitter.com/uCIVUs729a — Netflix US (@netflix) January 30, 2020

Unforgettable (HOOQ)

Unforgettable is an American police procedural crime drama series featuring Poppy Montgomery as Carrie Wells, a former police detective. She has a one-of-a-kind ability to recall virtually every detail she experiences in vivid detail. With this inexplicable gift, she returns to the police force and embarks on a course to solve gruesome crimes. The show stars Poppy Montgomery, Dylan Walsh, Michael Gaston, Kevin Rankin, Daya Vaidya, Jane Curtin, Dallas Roberts, James Hiroyuki Liao, Tawny Cypress, E.J. Bonilla, Alani "La La" Anthony, Kathy Najimy.

Locke & Key (Netflix)

The series focuses on a trio of siblings, the Lockes, who move into their family's ancestral home after the mysterious murder of their father. Their mother and uncle endeavour to make the change as painless as possible. Instead, the kids discover a world that includes magical keys, unlocking strange powers and unleashing an evil force that seeks to wrest the magical artifacts from them. The show is based on the decade-old comic series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

