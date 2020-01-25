Streaming Now: Netflix Releases Gwyneth Paltrow's The Goop Lab and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 3

Gwyneth Paltrow recently made a lot of headlines with her vagina-scented candles. That was in a build-up to her new Netflix series The Goop Lab, where you can find out more about the said candles and the Iron Man actress' unconventional approach to wellness.

Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is out, picking up where Season 2 left off, with Sabrina having narrowly avoided her destiny as the Herald of Hell.

The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow (Netflix)

The new six-part Netflix series, The Goop Lab, offers an insight into Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous lifestyle brand that sells 24-carat gold vibrator necklaces and candles that smell like vaginas. Goop also offers advice on everything from travel and beauty to food and fashion, with recent blog posts titled “my clean deodorant obsession” and “what does your astrological birth chart say about you?” The series sees Paltrow and her staff testing out various offbeat wellness trends, from cold therapy to energy healing.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 (Netflix)

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for its third season. Sabrina was destined to help her father, Satan, invade Earth with armies of demons to subjugate the human race. But Sabrina's coven was able to subdue Satan by trapping him inside the body of her boyfriend, warlock Nicholas Scratch. When Part 3 begins, Lilith is in charge of hell, keeping watch over Lucifer and Nicholas while Sabrina schemes to somehow save Nicholas with the help of the newly established “The Fright Club” consisting of her mortal friends Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo.

Star Trek: Picard S1 (Amazon Prime Video)

Star Trek: Picard is an American web television series created for CBS All Access by Kirsten Beyer, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon and Alex Kurtzman. It is the eighth series in the Star Trek franchise and centers on the character Jean-Luc Picard. Set at the end of the 24th century, 18 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis (2002), the storyline revisits the death of Commander Data, which occurred in the climax of that film, as well as the destruction of the planet Romulus, which was implied in the 2009 film Star Trek.

Outmatched Season 1 (Hotstar Premium)

Parenting is hard. But for Cay, a caustic, take-no-prisoners casino pit boss, and husband Mika, a handyman and uncultivated guy’s guy, parenting may as well be advanced calculus. Dealing with the demands and egos of three high-IQ children would be tricky for any parent, but it’s especially hazardous for two working stiffs who barely got through high school. Mike and Cay are committed to bringing some normalcy to their kids’ hectic, unconventional childhoods, but these geniuses don’t make it easy.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Hotstar Premium)

Drama series 9-1-1 expands its reach to the city of Austin, Texas with the spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star; co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. The show follows the life of Owen Strand, played by Rob Lowe, who, along with his troubled firefighter son T.K, move to Texas in the wake of an unfortunate incident. Speaking about the show, Lowe said, “Ryan Murphy and I have been trying to find something to do together for about 15 years! I loved 9-1-1- the original show, and they came to me with a very different iteration of it. To bring to life these characters who are based on people who are actually out on the trenches saving lives every single day is a profound honor for me."

