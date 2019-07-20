Streaming Now: Netflix to Release Documentary on Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal The Great Hack

If you have wondered whether someone is listening into your private conversation through our smartphones, The Great Hack is a documentary that you should watch. It explores the Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal in early 2018, when it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica had harvested the personal data of millions of people's Facebook profiles without their consent and used it for political advertising purposes. The documentary explores how the data company came to symbolize the dark side of social media in the wake of the 2016 US presidential election.

In the spirit of India's moon mission, here's a space drama that you can feast your eyes on this week. Season 1 of Another Life drops on Netflix this week, following a space mission to track down the origin of an alien artefact that has landed on earth. It appears to have a similar vibe to some of the shows from the late 90s and early 2000s, like Andromeda, Firefly and Stargate SG-1, as well as shows like Dark Matter.

Another Life Season 1 (Netflix)

Another Life is an upcoming American science fiction drama web television series set to premiere on Netflix. Starring Katee Sackhoff and Selma Blair, the first season is scheduled to premiere on July 25. Another Life follows the story of an astronaut and a space crew, who are on a mission to investigate the origins of an alien artifact that mysteriously appeared on Earth. As the crew attempt to search for alien intelligence, they face inexplicable horrors that might signal the end of their mission.

Snowfall Season 3 (Hotstar Premium)

Set in Los Angeles circa 1983, the series revolves around the first cocaine epidemic and its repercussions on the culture of the city. It follows the lives of a drug dealer – Franklin Saint, a Mexican luchador – Gustavo 'El Oso' Zapata, CIA Operative – Teddy McDonald and the niece of a Mexican crime boss – Lucia Villanueva. Starring Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Emily Ross, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Isaiah John. The critically acclaimed show returns with its third season on Hotstar Premium.

The Great Hack (Netflix)

This Netflix documentary has a powerful and chilling message about the way we have lost control of our personal data and how it is now being used to manipulate us and fuel the rise of authoritarian regimes around the world. This is a must-see film for anyone who uses social media and cares about democracy. The film focuses on the way the marriage of Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm whose founders included former Brietbart CEO Steve Bannon, helped make Donald Trump's presidency and Brexit possible in the US and UK.

The Beguiled (Netflix)

Sofia Coppola won the Best Director award, becoming only the second woman to do so, at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where The Beguiled was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or in its main competition section. The drama is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas P. Cullinan. It stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Elle Fanning. The plot revolves around a wounded soldier during the Civil War who takes refuge in a Southern girl’s school, thus rupturing the calm amid growing sexual tension and infighting.

Ishq Aaj Kal Season 2 (ZEE5)

Earlier this month, ZEE5 introduced a spin-off - Ishq Aaj Kal - from ZEE TV’s popular franchise Ishq Subhan Allah. The eight-episode web-series is a first of its kind in the Indian OTT space. The romantic thriller takes the story of Aaliya Jaffri forward and showcases how she struggles with her dark past. Starring Ankitta Sharma, Angad Hasija and Paras Kalnawat, the second season of the show premieres this week.

