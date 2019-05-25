Streaming Now: Netflix to Unwrap a Bundle of Fun With 'Chopsticks', 'Always Be My Maybe'

The best thing about streaming platforms is that you always have a bunch of options to choose from. Of course, there are those moments when you are scrolling through titles and nothing really catches your attention. Luckily, that is exactly the problem that this weekly column seeks to tackle. Make not mistake, there are weeks when it gets difficult to find good titles we’d like to recommend. But this week was not one of them. Netflix, after a long time, is coming up with a bunch of fresh content. You have the quirky Chopsticks, the funny Always Be My Maybe, and the heart-melting Mere Pyare Prime Minister.Additionally, Hotstar is launching their a new thriller series Hostages, directed by Sudhir Mishra. We have listed a brief description of each title to help you choose.Directed by Sachin Yardi, the film traces a day in the life of Nirma (Palkar), who teams up with a conman named Artist (Deol) to retrieve her car from an eccentric “goat-loving” gangster, played by Vijay Raaz. “With hilarious complications along the way, put your seat-belts on and prepare yourself for a crazy ride,” reads the film’s official synopsis. Netflix is calling Chopsticks as its “first Indian original film” because it has been made from the ground level by the streaming service itself, unlike other films in the past which were acquired titles.Always Be My Maybe is a rom-com starring Ali Wong, Randall Park, and Keanu Reeves. Wong and Park portray childhood friends Sasha and Marcus, who reconnect in San Francisco after Sasha makes a name for herself as a celebrity chef. Sasha, in the city to open a new restaurant, awkwardly bumps into Marcus - leading to a montage of their history, including a teenage sexual encounter in the backseat of his car. They reconnect at a time when Sasha’s fiancé (Daniel Dae Kim) breaks up with her. The film has the usual friends-to-lovers trope, with Reeves playing the hot distraction. Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, this one promises to be a fun watch.Sudhir Mishra has remade the Israeli show of the same name for Hotstar Specials. This would be his debut in the OTT space. It features Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy as leads with Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati, Mohan Kapoor, Dalip Tahil and others in supporting roles. Tisca plays a surgeon who is held hostage by a group of criminals who want her to compromise with her profession – kill a patient on the surgery table – in exchange for her family’s safety. With strong performers and an acclaimed director at the helm, this one is worth looking out for.Ava Duvernay is retelling events surrounding the notorious Central Park jogger case, which involved the assault and rape of a white female jogger, and attacks on others in the North Woods of Manhattan's Central Park on the night of April 19, 1989. Focusing on the harlem teenagers wrongfully convicted of the crime, the limited series once titled “Central Park 5” examines yet another theft of innocence — this one systemically enforced by America’s powers that be, said IndiWire. Felicity Huffman plays Linda Fairstein, the prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office who leads a ferocious indictment against the boys.The film follows an 8-year-old boy who decides to write a letter to the Prime Minister of India after his mother is raped when she goes out in the night to defecate in the open. Newton actress Anjali patil plays the mother of the child protagonist. The film brings into focus the issues of defecation in open and sanitation problems faced in slums, alongwith women’s safety. This is the first film director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra set in Mumbai, because the slums in the city have always intrigued him. It was the only Asian film which was screened at the Rome Film Festival.We will be back next week with more recommendations.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)