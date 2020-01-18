Streaming Now: Netflix’s Sex Education is Back, Nakuul Mehta Tells You to Never Kiss Your Best Friend

The wait for the Season 2 of Netflix’s Sex Education is over. Otis Milburn is back as the socially awkward high school student who may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but gets good guidance on the topic while living with his mother, who is a sex therapist.

Russell Peters India tour shows are now available on Amazon Prime Video. Nakuul Mehta’s new web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend, about two best friends confused with their relationship, is out on ZEE5.

Here are the list of titles you should add to your watchlist this week.

Russell Peters: Deported S1 (Amazon Prime Video)

Russell Peters is back with a new stand-up comedy special on Amazon Prime Video, titled Russell Peters: Deported. According to Peters’ website, after over 300 shows across more than 30 countries over 18 months with The Deported World Tour, and “after 30 years of making fun of his Indian peeps, Russell decided to go back to the Motherland and filmed this live over two sold-out nights at The NSCI Stadium in Mumbai”. The show delves into his life as a brown, Canadian man living in America under the Trump administration. So, if you couldn’t make it to the show, catch his act on Prime Video this week.

Sex Education 2 (Netflix)

Sex Education S1 was based on Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a lanky awkward teenager who starts an underground sex therapist business with rebel girl Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) because he has more education about sexual and reproductive health than the whole high school, thanks to his therpist mother (Gillian Anderson). The show was quirky and investigative and hilarious, with people waiting for an entire year for season 2. The second season starts where the previous one left off. The show portrays sex and sex education in the realest of forms, making it a definite must-watch.

Troop Zero (Amazon Prime Video)

Troop Zero is a comedy-drama film directed by Bert & Bertie from a screenplay by Beasts of the Southern Wild co-writer Lucy Alibar and inspired by Alibar's 2010 play Christmas and Jubilee Behold The Meteor Shower. The film stars Viola Davis, Mckenna Grace, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps, Charlie Shotwell, and Allison Janney. It is Amazon’s first foray into the streaming-only movie space, and follows Christmas Flint (Mckenna Grace), an eccentric girl growing up in rural Georgia. Troop Zero possesses all the elements of a traditional film about underdogs, retrofitted for a new generation.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend (ZEE5)

Never Kiss Your Best Friend is based on a book of the same name by Sumrit Shahi. It revolves around two best friends who are struggling with complicated feelings for each other. Nakuul Mehta plays Sumer Singh Dhillon and Anya Singh of Qaidi Band fame plays his best friend Tanie Brar. After a weird first encounter, the two become best friends and then the series deals with how their crazy bond gradually develops into something more than friendship. The series puts forth the age-old question – can a girl and a boy can be friends without falling in love?

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 (Hotstar Premium)

The fifth season of the series Legends of Tomorrow, which is based on characters from DC Comics, consists of 15 episodes, with a special episode produced for the ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ crossover before the season premiere. It is set in the Arrowverse, sharing continuity with the other television series of the universe, and is a spin-off of Arrow and The Flash. The time-traveling superhero series returns on January 21. The Season 5 ensemble is led by Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/The Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/HeatWave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood/Steel, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Ramona Young as Mona Yu, Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz, and Olivia Swann as Astra Logue.

