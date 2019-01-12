Streaming Now: Netflix's Soni, Amazon Prime's True Detective May Impress This Week

A film on gender disparity in the police force, a series on Ruskin Bond’s ghost stories or reinventing a popular '90s cartoon – we have listed the top 5 shows and movies streaming online that will surely have you hooked this week.Soni looks at the issue of gender disparity, from within the system, for a change. Ivan Ayr’s debut feature film is about a young policewoman, Soni, in Delhi, and her superintendent, Kalpana, who have collectively taken on a growing crisis of violent crimes against women. The film explores gender politics through its eponymous protagonist, and how her alliance with Kalpana suffers a major setback when Soni is transferred out for alleged misconduct on duty. The film had its world premiere in the Horizons section at the Venice Film Festival.Hotstar is bringing the third season of True Detective this week, with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as an emotionally disturbed person trying to solve the disappearance of children in a rural area in Arkansas. Ali's varied and measured performance stands head to toe with Matthew McConaughey's outstanding work in Season 1, and he's the main reason creator Nic Pizzolatto's third season is as powerful and intense as it is.Thanks to a successful second series on Amazon Prime, The Grand Tour season 3 is on the way. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will be driving back onto our screens this week. Touted as world’s greatest show about three middle-aged men rampaging around the world, driving amazing cars, and engaging in a constant argument about which of them is the biggest idiot, the season 3 premiere sure is good news for motorheads.Ruskin Bond’s ghost stories will be coming to life with the web series titled Parchayee - Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond. Premiering this week on ZEE5, it will be a series of episodes based on 12 stories written by Bond. The show’s first episode will premiere on January 15, following which one story will be released each month till June. The first four episodes, based on stories The Ghost in the Garden, The Wind on Haunted Hill, Wilson's Bridge and The Overcoat, are directed by VK Prakash and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Actors include Sarah Jane Dias, Kabir Sajid, Farida Jalal and Swanand Kirkire.If you have been wondering where in the world is Carmen Sandiego, we have news! The '90s popular cartoon character is back in a new animated series which looks to explore the origins of the international thief. The show will also feature some of her post-school heists, as she travels the world as a thief that only steals from other thieves. Gina Rodriguez is voicing Carmen, and her partner-in-crime, Player, is voiced by Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things.