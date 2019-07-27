Streaming Now: Orange is the New Black Returns for a Final Time on Netflix, Remix’s Sequel Rejctx is on ZEE5

Netflix's Emmy-winning drama Orange is the New Black is back with the final season, picking up where it left off in season 6. The finale is going to be an emotional moment for fans who have made this critical acclaimed show also the most watched Netflix original.

If you have spent part of your teen years obsessing over Maurya High's rich kids in Remix, you'll be glad to know that the show's creator Goldie Behl is back with a sequel of sorts of the popular TV show, this time on a digital platform. Remix, which starred Karan Wahi, Priya Wal and Shweta Gulati, is back in a new avatar with Sumeet Vyas and Kubbra Sait in the lead.

Orange is the New Black Season 7 (Netflix)

Netflix most-watched original series, Orange is the New Black, has come to an end. The streaming giant dropped the seventh season on Friday, bringing back the ladies of Litchfield to our screens for one final time. Created by Jenji Kohan, the female-led prison drama has a huge following, which means the end is going to be emotional for both fans and the streaming service. The final season picks up where it left off in the sixth season, with Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) released from prison, while many - including Piper's wife Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) - still remain behind bars.

REJCTX (ZEE5)

Filmmaker Goldie Behl returned to the director's chair after two years, making his debut on the digital medium. REJCTX has been termed as a 'spiritual sequel' of the hit high school based show Remix, that was made by Behl in 2006. REJCTX, starring Sumeet Vyas and Kubbra Sait, is about Indian students from all walks of life, who resolve their differences in a global school in Singapore. They soon form a band and participate in an underground music battle.

The Boys Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of The Boys is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series of the same name. The black comedy series is about the titular group of vigilantes who set out to take down The Seven, a group of corrupt superheroes who have been misusing their outsized celebrity and fame. The Seven is modelled on Justice League, featuring allegories to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and The Flash, among others.

The Red Sea Diving Resort (Netflix)

The Red Sea Diving Resort is a film about a group of international agents and brave Ethiopians who in the early 1980s used a deserted holiday retreat in Sudan as a front to smuggle thousands of refugees to Israel. The undercover team carrying out this mission is led by Ari Levinson (Chris Evans) and Kabede Bimro (Michael Kenneth Williams).

Indignation (Netflix)

Indignation is a 2016 American drama film based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Philip Roth. It is set mostly in Ohio in the early 1950s, and stars Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon, Tracy Letts, Linda Emond, Danny Burstein. The film follows Lerman's Marcus, a working-class Jewish student from New Jersey, who attends a small Ohio college, where he struggles with sexual repression and cultural disaffection, amid the ongoing Korean War.

