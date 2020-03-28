Streaming Now: Oscar Winner Parasite Now on Amazon Prime, Netflix Releases Slice-of-Life Film Maska

The Oscar winning Korean film Parasite is finally available on Amazon Prime Video. Whether you didn't get a chance to watch it in a theatre, or want to revisit this tragi-comedy thriller again, now is your chance.

Netflix has released a slice-of-life film called Maska, starring Manisha Koirala as a Parsi woman who runs an Irani café. Her son, instead of carrying forward the family's legacy, wants to sell off the café to fulfill his Bollywood dreams. Expect lots of Parsi accent, food and glimpses of old Bombay in this movie.

Stay home and watch these titles as you bear through the lockdown period this week:

Parasite (Amazon Prime Video)



Parasite created history by winning the most awards at the Oscars 2020. Directed and written by Bong Joon Ho, the film follows the lives of a poor family, the Kims, as they con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. You can enjoy the award winning Korean Film with English subtitles, as well as with Hindi dubs exclusively on Prime Video India.

Maska (Netflix)



Dreams, delusions and a perfect summer romance – Netflix’s slice-of-life film, Maska, is all this and more. Its first young adult film in India traces the journey of a confused, young millennial, Rumi (Prit Kamani) who sets out to fulfill his dream of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions. Celebrating the Parsi culture, Maska is a coming-of-age film written and directed by debutante director, Neeraj Udhwani, and features Manisha Koirala, Javed Jaffery, Prit Kamani, Nikita Dutta, and also marks the acting debut of singer Shirley Setia.

Naked (MX Player)



Leading the change of how thrillers are perceived by viewers and making horror films a successful box office venture, Vikram Bhatt has made a name for himself in these genres – be it in films or web series. Adding to his list of thrillers is the latest whodunit – MX Original Series Naked. A porn star, a righteous officer, a high-profile murder case and a seductive suspect - Bhatt never fails to create a sense of thrill. Bhatt says, “The series is a mix of thrill, sin, guile and trauma that will definitely leave you wanting more."

Making the Cut Season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)



Fashion enthusiasts across the world can now celebrate as the unscripted Amazon Original Series Making The Cut S1 is now available in India. The American reality television series is hosted by supermodel Heidi Klum and fashion consultant Tim Gunn. They test the design and business skills of 12 designers as they compete for the coveted prize.

Ladies Up (Netflix)



From tales on coping with heartbreak to empowering one another, the ladies of Netflix’s new stand-up special Ladies Up are here to tell you what’s what. Comedians Kaneez Surka, Niveditha Prakasam, Prashasti Singh and Supriya Joshi share their stories on what the good, bad and ugly of growing up as a woman. They bring their unique personalities and their sense of humour to narrate instances of their adventures (and misadventures), moments that had them stumped and eventually finding their way.