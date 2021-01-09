Streaming Now: Pankaj Tripathi Shines in Kaagaz, R Madhavan Back in Romantic Avatar with Maara

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz looks at one of the weirdest cases of Indian history. The biopic stars Tripathi as a band performer who is declared dead by a government document, even when he is alive. With some hilarious dialogues, the film directed by Satish Kaushik attempts to sum up in 2 hours a single man's 19-year-old long fight against bureaucracy and corruption.

R Madhavan is always loved by fans in romantic films, and the actor’s latest release on OTT is from that genre. A remake of Malayalam film Charlie, Tamil romantic musical drama Maara releases on Amazon Prime Video this week.

Here are more new titles available to stream this week:

Kaagaz (ZEE5)

Maara (Amazon Prime Video)

Starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, the film is directed by Dhilip Kumar and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallapa under Pramod films. Taking the viewers into a picturesque world, the trailer showcases the life of Paaru (Shraddha Srinath), and how she finds a diary full of sketches and paintings in her new apartment. Awestruck by the paintings, Paaru heads out to find the artist i.e. Maara (R Madhavan). Her journey traverses through a new realm of art, music, drama, romance, hope, ensuring a soul-satisfying experience. Maara marks the feature film debut of Dhilip Kumar who had directed a short film titled Kalki in 2015. Maara also features Alexander Babu, Sshivada, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in other prominent roles.

Marvel Studios: Legends (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and is all set to begin its phase four and WandaVision is the first in the slate to kickstart the new phase. But before we step into phase four, dive deeper into the stories of the MCU's most compelling characters with Marvel Studios: Legends, a new series that will showcase individual characters viewers have come to know and love over the years and revisit some of their most iconic moments. Marvel Studios: Legends kicks off by highlighting Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the two stars of WandaVision, and their interconnected path across the MCU that led them both here.

Normal People (Lionsgate Play)

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald, Normal People is an Irish drama television series based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. The series is about the relationship between Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal), as they traverse adulthood from their final days in secondary school to their undergraduate years. The series is about the on-again, off-again relationship between two Irish teenagers that portrays the beauty and ruthlessness of first love perfectly. The 12 episode- series has been recognized as The New York Times BEST TV SHOWS OF 2020 and have been nominated four times for Emmy awards for Acting, Casting, Writing and Direction.

Tiger S1 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Tiger is a two-part documentary offering a revealing look at the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods. The series paints an intimate picture of the prodigy whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf not only took his fame and success to new heights, but also down a dark, spiraling road that eventually led to a legendary sports comeback, culminated by his victory at the 2019 Masters. Tiger highlights never-before-seen-footage and interviews with those who know Tiger Woods best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend Sir Nick Faldo; his father Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; and Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence for the first time. It will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on January 11.