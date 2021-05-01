Streaming Now: Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, Out of Love Season 2 to Add Drama to Your Weekend

After generating good box office revenue despite releasing post pandemic, Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab is now available to stream digitally. The Telugu remake of Pink was the last big-budget Tollywood movie that released in theatres before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic intensified across the country. The movie reportedly crossed the 100 crore mark and is the biggest blockbuster of Pawan Kalyan’s career.

Purab Kohli and Rasika Dugal’s web series Out of Love got a lot of love in its first season for its exploration of the complexities of man-woman relationships against the backdrop of a quaint town of Coonoor. The second season take off three years after the point where the first one’s plot ended.

Here are more titles from the web world that are newly available for you to stream this week.

Vakeel Saab (Amazon Prime Video)

The Tollywood movie Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, hit the big screens on April 9. Vakeel Saab is a Telugu remake of the popular Hindi movie Pink. Following its theatrical release, the movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of April 30. Essaying the role of a lawyer, Pawan Kalyan is seen stepping into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes from Pink, while actors Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Anjali, who also have lead roles, have reprised Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang’s roles from the original. Shruti Haasan stars opposite Pawan as his wife in the courtroom drama.

Out of Love Season 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Three years after exposing her then-husband Akarsh’s betrayal, Dr. Meera’s life is finally back on track. But when he reappears desperate for payback, her world cracks in ways she never could have predicted. Actors Purab Kohli and Rasika Dugal reprise their roles as the estranged couple Meera and Akarsh in the drama series where everything is fair in hate and war! With a singular focus on revenge, the story gets murkier and more complicated than ever before. Directed by Oni Sen, the series also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Harsh Chhaya, Ekavali Khanna, Suhaas Ahuja, Kabir among others.

Without Remorse (Amazon Prime Video)

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

The Disciple (Netflix)

The Marathi language drama film is written, directed and edited by Chaitanya Tamhane. The plot revolves around Sharad Nerulkar, who has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of old masters, his guru, and his father. It stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, and Kiran Yadnyopavit. Alfonso Cuarón serves as an executive producer. It was entered into the main competition section at the 77th Venice International Film Festival, becoming the first Indian film since Monsoon Wedding (2001) to compete at the festival.

Nomadland (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Oscar-winning film is now available to stream digitally. It won the best Picture Academy Award last Sunday, with Chloe Zhao winning the best director trophy and lead star Frances McDormand winning the best actress gong. It based on the 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder. Frances stars as a vandwelling working nomad who leaves her hometown in Nevada after her husband dies and the sole industry closes down, to be “houseless" and travel around the United States.

