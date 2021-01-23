Streaming Now: Priyanka Chopra Starrer The White Tiger, Amid Sadh's Jeet Ki Zid Tell Stories of True Grit

The big release this Republic Day weekend is the screen adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s book, The White Tiger. The film starring Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav explore the class divide and economic discrimination in India, and how one man changes his own fate.

Amit Sadh-starrer series Jeet Ki Zid will make for the perfect patriotic watch this weekend. It’s based on the life of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, a real-life Kargil war hero.

Here’s more on the new titles streaming on OTT platforms now.

The White Tiger (Netflix)

Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, he jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra-Jonas), who have just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing — a servant — so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master.

Jeet Ki Zid (ZEE5)

Jeet Ki Zid is an original series inspired by the life of Major Deependra Singh Sengar. A true story of a real-life Kargil hero with a wilful journey that celebrates his conviction and his ups and downs, the series stars Amit Sadh as the protagonist. Major Deependra Singh Sengar fought against all odds in different walks of life, be it the war or personal life. The series captures all of Major Deep Singh’s turning points in life. The life of a soldier is depicted in the series with high octane action sequences and various army missions.

Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai (MX Player)

This MX Original Series sees four friends Nikhil, Subbu, Kavi and Sanki rejoice as they find a 4 B.H.K for a measly rent, in a city like Mumbai. Their joy is short lived when they find out that they would be sharing their amazing new flat with a newly acquired roommate who is a ghost. The comedy of horror begins when the beautiful Mausam comes for their housewarming party. The 5-episodic series stars Swara Bhasker, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar & Ashish Verma in key roles and is directed by Gaurav Sinha.

55 km/sec (Disney + Hotstar)

Shot on an iPhone amidst a global lockdown, sci-fi expert Arati Kadav, delivered a fine film in her newest outing. Best known for last year’s Cargo that wowed everyone upon dropping on Netflix in September last year, the filmmaker seems to have upped her game this time around shooting an entire film locked at home. The film that rides on its high concept idea stars Richa Chadha in the lead part. Floored by Kadav's script, this was Chadha’s first project that she shot during lockdown. The film takes forward the idea of living in a world stricken with fear as it narrates the story of an asteroid that's about to hit earth.

Romulus (Lionsgate Play)

Written by Guido Iuculano and directed by Matteo Rovere, the show stars famous Italian actors Andrea Arcangeli, Francesco Di Napoli, and Marianna Fontana. A historical-drama released in 2020 that tells us the story of the birth of the city of Rome founded by the twin brothers Romulus and Remus. The ten episode series, with each episode being approximately 50 minutes, makes it the perfect weekend binge. Set in the eighth century BC, it is narrated through the eyes of three characters, Yermos, Wiros and Ilia; as they grapple with gut-wrenching loss, loneliness and violence. What sets the show apart is the shows historical retelling and marvelously created with cinematography, costumes, action sequence that also marks Matteo Rovere’s debut as a TV director.