2-min read

Streaming Now: Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Crazy Rich Asians Promise a Blockbuster Week

Two new series, one a supernatural horror show and the other a dark comedy, will begin streaming on Netflix this week.

Bohni Bandyopadhyay | News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
Streaming Now: Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Crazy Rich Asians Promise a Blockbuster Week
Two new series, one a supernatural horror show and the other a dark comedy, will begin streaming on Netflix this week.
Since Game of Thrones has pretty much taken over our lives now, there is no other episodic that we might be able to concentrate on for a while. So, this might be a good time to catch up on some movie viewing in the meantime. If you missed watching the mindboggling VFX of Rajinikanth's 2.0 in the theatre, Amazon Prime Video is bringing it to your home this week. I'm personally kicked about finally getting to watch Crazy Rich Asians, the worldwide smash hit that generated a huge hype for its all-Asian starcast and an enjoyable plot.

Here are five titles dropping on OTT platforms that you shouldn't miss this week.

Chambers Season 1 (Netflix)
chambers

Uma Thurman stars in the new supernatural thriller series from writer/director Leah Rachel, which centres around a young heart attack survivor. The series' teenaged protagonist Sasha Yazzie (Sivan Alyra Rose), who survives because of a heart transplant, starts to suspect that the girl whose heart she received is beginning to take over her body. Showrunner Leah Rachel says she had a variety of influences when writing the series, like Rosemary’s Baby, director Federico Fellini and Sofia Coppola's The Virgin Suicides.

Bonding Season 1 (Netflix)
Bonding

This one gets points for punning with the title. Bonding is about the relationship between former high-school BFFs - Pete, a recently out gay man, and Tiff, a grad student who moonlights as one of New York City’s top dominatrixes. They reconnect in an unexpected way years later. The show is a dark comedy loosely based on the life experiences of Rightor Doyle who serves as writer, director, showrunner, and executive producer.

Crazy Rich Asians (Amazon Prime Video)
A still from Crazy Rich Asians.

If you've hearing about Crazy Rich Asians since last year and wondering what it's all about, here's your chance to watch it. The film is about a Chinese American professor (Constance Wu) who collides with the culture of the ultra-rich in Singapore when she meets her boyfriend's family. It is the first film by a major Hollywood studio to feature a majority cast of Asian descent in a modern setting since The Joy Luck Club in 1993. The film received positive reviews from critics, with praise for its acting, production and costume design. It also became the highest-grossing romantic comedy in a decade.

2.0 (Hindi) (Amazon Prime Video)
2.0 poster

Too much of Hollywood happening? Let's go down south a bit. Rajinikath's blockbuster 2.0, featuring Akshay Kumar as an ornithologist who turns into a supervillain who can control cellphones, had a unique plotline. Though the film's script didn't garner much praise, critics were unanimous in praising director Shankar's vision in making 2.0 the visual spectacle that it is. Watch it for outstanding action sequences and VFX.

Sharkwater Extinction (Amazon Prime Video)
sharkwater extinction

Filmmaker Rob Stewart, who died in 2017 in a diving accident, had dedicated his life to bringing attention to the increasingly endangered status of sharks across the globe. A sequel to his 2006 documentary Sharkwater, Sharkwater Extinction serves as a fitting cinematic tribute showing that while progress has been made, much more work needs to be done. His film highlights that one of the principal reasons that sharks are so endangered is because of the huge popularity of shark fin soup in Asian nations. The film's trailer promises no less excitement than any adventure-filled feature film.

Stay tuned for more recommendations next week.

