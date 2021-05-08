Streaming Now: Ramyug Gives Modern Spin to Mythology, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Explores Love Beyond Gender

The Ramayan continues to pique the imagination of film and series makers, who present us with their interpretation of the epic time and again. While a new version of it for the big screen is in the making (Adipurush), director Kunal Kohli has made a series on the Ramayan for the web space. MX Original Series Ramyug claims to have uses modern technology to narrate the epic.

Zareen Khan and Anhsuman Jha star in Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, a film exploring love and friendship beyond gender. Horror film HOST, an effective shocker for our quarantine times is out now on Amazon Prime Video in India, after releasing in theatres in the US last year. You can also check out the simple Photo-Prem, a Marathi movie which takes a subtle jibe at the selfie-obsessed world of today. Here are more recommendations from streaming platforms this week.

Ramyug (MX Player)

Directed by Kunal Kohli, this series narrates the tale of love, devotion, sacrifice & revenge - set against a backdrop of stunning visuals, grandeur, scale, and powerful dialogues that bring alive this primordial era. Touted as one of the most ambitious web projects, the series has been mounted on a grand scale. Kohli says, “The story of Rama has been retold by some of India’s greatest writers both in Sanskrit and regional languages. I am honoured to have been able to breathe life into this narrative for younger audiences with the help of in-depth writing, VFX, visually appealing direction, editing and post-production efforts.” The ensemble cast includes Diganth Manchale, Akkshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Vivan Bhatena, among others.

Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele (Disney+ Hotstar)

Actors Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha portray the role of Mansi and Veer - two strangers and proud members of the LGBT+ community; who have more in common than they realise and chance upon each other at a bar while trying to escape their respective realities. The duo soon embark on a road trip that turns out to be a journey of a lifetime; as they drive from Delhi to Mcleodganj, Veer and Mansi discover that love is truly beyond gender. Directed by Harish Vyas, the movie has won several accolades at international film festivals. It will be available to stream from May 9.

The Host (Amazon Prime Video)

The indie film directed by Rob Savage was shot completely during the lockdown in 2020. Host follows six friends who hire a medium to hold a seance via Zoom during lockdown, but they get far more than they bargained for as things quickly go wrong. When an evil spirit starts invading their homes, they begin to realize they might not survive the night. Lean, suspenseful, and scary, HOST uses its timely premise to deliver a nastily effective treat for horror enthusiasts. You might not sleep for weeks… said one review from Empire. The English-language film, which is being brought to the country by PictureWorks, will release across four languages, including a subsequent release later in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Photo-prem (Amazon Prime Video)

While attending a funeral, Maee (Neena Kulkarni), a typical housewife realises that in situations like these people often look for a photo of the deceased that can be put up in his/her remembrance. She realises that being the photophobic that she is, she doesn’t have a good picture to be put up after her. This leads her to think that she might just be forgotten by the generations to come as without a picture they will not be able to relate to her. Worried she sets out on a quest to overcome her fear of the camera and get a good picture. But will she be able to get a picture that would define her? And will people be able to relate to it?

Teen Do Paanch (Disney+ Hotstar)

Shreyas Talpade stars in Teen Do Paanch, a comedy series part of Disney+ Hotstar’s line-up of snackable shows that will deliver entertainment in small doses. Starring opposite Bidita Bag, the actor will be seen portraying the role of Vishal Sahoo in this comedy of errors about a young couple, who decide to adopt after they are unable to conceive. The fun begins when they are won over by not one child but by three siblings and end up adopting all of them. Life becomes a roller coaster of sorts for Vishal, who is underprepared and overwhelmed with the responsibility he has just taken on. Unable to keep up, will they become a family or will Vishal’s plight become worse as Priyanka finds out she is pregnant with twins!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here