Streaming Now: Revisit Breaking Bad with El Camino, Supernatural's Here for the Last Time

This week is significant for the followers of cult shows like Breaking Bad and Supernatural. After the finale of Breaking Bad, its creator Vince Gilligan decided to tie up some loose ends for fans to show what happens to Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman. And so he made the Breaking Bad movie, El Camino, which is now released on Netflix.

The Winchester brothers are back for one last time fighting demons in the 15th and final season of Supernatural. The poster, a nod to the season 14 cliffhanger, had the message - "One last ride" - a homage to one of the show's beloved characters, "Baby," a 1967 Chevrolet Impala.

Read on for more titles you can add to your watchlist this week.

El Camino (Netflix)

In the script for the Breaking Bad series finale, creator Vince Gilligan left the fate of Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman up in the air for the viewer to decide: "From here on, it's up to us to say where he's headed … I like to call it 'something better' and leave it at that." But Gilligan did not leave it at that. Instead, he wrote and directed a two-hour feature called El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which serves as a continuation of the television series. Gilligan acts as screenwriter, producer and director of the film, with Aaron Paul reprising his role as Jesse Pinkman. The plot follows what happens to Pinkman following the events of the show's series finale.

Fractured (Netflix)

Fractured is the latest original movie from Netflix and comes from director Ang Lee and Game of Thrones writer, David Benioff. Sam Worthington stars in this psychological thriller and is joined by Lily Rabe, and Stephen Tobolowsky. Netflix's description of the film reads: After his wife and injured daughter disappear from the emergency room, a man becomes convinced the hospital is hiding something.

Insatiable Season 2 (Netflix)

Disney star Debby Ryan is back as the main character Patty Bladell. Insatiable follows the story of Patty who for years had been bullied because she was overweight. In the first season, Patty became thin, fit and healthy and decided to take revenge on her enemies with the aid of Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts) who coached her to become a beauty pageant queen. Insatiable season two will pick up from the cliffhanger of the first outing.

Arrow Season 7 (Netflix)

The seventh and penultimate season of the series Arrow has a total of 22 episodes. The series is based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow, a costumed crime-fighter created by Mort Weisinger and George Papp, and is set in the Arrowverse, sharing continuity with other Arrowverse television series. It follows billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), who claimed to have spent five years shipwrecked on Lian Yu, a mysterious island in the North China Sea, before returning home to fight crime and corruption as a secret vigilante whose weapon of choice is a bow and arrow.

Supernatural Season 15 (Amazon Prime Video)

If you are a member of the Supernatural cult, here's good news for you. The show's final season is here and you can binge watch it over the weekend. The show first debuted back in 2005 and cultivated a passionate following over the years. That fan following only grew with each passing season. Starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, Supernatural tells the story of Sam and Dean Winchester as the two brothers traverse America, saving people and hunting things. The final season will be slightly shorter, with 20 episodes bringing the show to an end.

